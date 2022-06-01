ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification: 12 Teams to get direct entry, 8 teams to be decided in qualifiers- Full Schedule of Regional Qualifiers

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 featuring record 20 teams will take place in the USA and the West Indies. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pathway will begin from June with the first set of qualifying events scheduled to be held in Europe.

While hosts USA and West Indies will automatically qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the top eight teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will also get direct qualification into the 2024 edition of the event. The next two highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as of November 14, 2022 will also qualify, taking up 12 slots in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The remaining eight spots will be decided based on the regional qualifier events, which will get underway soon in Europe. Under the regional qualifiers of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, there will be two spots each for teams from Africa, Europe and Asia and one each for the Americas and East Asia and Pacific (EAP) regions.

READ ALSO: India vs South Africa T20 Squad players: KL Rahul to lead 18-man squad; Check India squad for SA T20

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Participating Teams

A total of 66 countries from across the globe, including 28 teams from Europe, 14 from Africa, 9 from Asia, 8 from the Americas and 7 from the East Asia and Pacific (EAP) regions will compete against each other in the next two years to get a chance to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Among the total 66 teams, three teams - Hungary, Serbia and Romania- will be making their debut at the event.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley extended a warm welcome to Hungary, Romania and Serbia who are making their debut and thanked Cricket Belgium and Cricket Finland for playing host to a record number of teams at this stage in qualification. "I would like to wish all the competing teams every success as they begin their journey towards the USA and West Indies in 2024," he said.

“We are delighted to see a record number of teams competing for places at ICC events as the Men’s T20 World Cup pathway begins in Europe. The T20 format continues to drive the growth of the game and over the next two years we will see new teams competing in ICC events for the very first time," Tetley added.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification Schedule

DATE EVENT HOST COMPETING TEAMS 28 June - 4 July ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe C Qualifier Belgium Belgium, Denmark, Gibraltar, Hungary, Israel, Malta, Portugal, Spain 12 - 19 July ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe A Qualifier Finland Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, Greece, Isle of Man, Italy, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Turkey 24 - 31 July ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe B Qualifier Finland Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Guernsey, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland 9 - 15 September ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional EAP A Qualifier Vanuatu Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu 15 - 18 October ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional EAP B Qualifier Japan Indonesia, Japan, South Korea 15 - 24 November ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa A Qualifier Rwanda Cameroon, Estwani, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi 30 November - 6 December ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa B Qualifier Rwanda Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, St. Helena, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania

READ ALSO: IPL 2022 Awards Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, Super Striker; Fill list of winners