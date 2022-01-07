ICC's new rule for T20Is: Teams to face in-match penalty for slow over-rate

ICC's new playing rules for T20Is: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced new playing conditions for T20I on January 7, 2022 that will come into effect with the upcoming T20I match between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park.

Under the new playing conditions, the fielding team will have to suffer the in-match penalty for slow over rates. The penalty would be introduced in both men's and women's Twenty20 Internationals and it will come into effect this month itself.

The new playing conditions also include an optional drinks interval midway through the innings in bilateral T20 international cricket.

Read more: ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Virat Kohli slips to 9th rank, Jasprit Bumrah in top 10

T20I New Playing Rules

1. The slow over rate regulations are listed under clause 13.8 of the playing conditions. The regulations stated that the fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings.

If the fielding side is not able to stick to the scheduled time, they will have to face an in-match penalty.

2. Optional drink break of 2 minutes and 30 seconds at the mid-point of each innings subject to agreement between Members at the start of each series.

Penalty for slow over rates

If the fielding team is not in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over by the scheduled time then one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

The in-match penalty is in addition to the sanctions for the slow over-rate outlined in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Significance

The in-match penalty was recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee, after considering reports on the effectiveness of a similar regulation that was included in the playing conditions for the Hundred competition conducted by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

The ICC Cricket Committee regularly discusses ways to improve the pace of play in all formats of the game.

When will the new playing conditions for T20I come into effect?

The new T20I playing conditions will come into effect from the West Indies vs Ireland match at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on January 16, 2022.

In women's cricket, the new playing conditions for T20I will come into effect from the first T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and the West Indies at Centurion on January 18, 2022.