ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Virat Kohli slips to 9th rank, Jasprit Bumrah in top 10
ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Indian test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the 9th spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, while Rohit Sharma remains static at the 5th rank in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings 2022. Check full ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022.
ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has slipped to the 9th spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, while Rohit Sharma remains static at the 5th rank as of January 6, 2022. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to hold the top rank after displacing England's Joe Root last month.
R Ashwin has also retained his second rank in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings, right behind Australian skipper Pat Cummins. The second Indian in the top ten of the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings is Jasprit Bumrah, who is ranked at the 9th spot. Bumrah moved up three spots to break into the top ten in ICC Men's Test Bowling rankings after taking five wickets in India's first test win against South Africa. Bumrah had earlier slipped to the 12th rank from his 10th position.
Indian all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have also continued to retain their 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the ICC Men's Test All-rounder Rankings. The list is topped by West Indies player Jason Holder.
Indian batsman KL Rahul has also made a huge gain in the ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings by jumping 18 slots to reach the 31st rank after his player of the match effort in India's first test against South Africa at Centurion, which it won by 113 runs, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Check the full list below
|
ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|915
|2
|Joe Root
|England
|900
|3
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|879
|4
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|877
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|789
|6
|David Warner
|Australia
|780
|7
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|754
|8
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|750
|9
|Virat Kohli
|India
|747
|10
|Travis Head
|Australia
|731
|
ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|902
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|873
|3
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|822
|4
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|814
|5
|James Anderson
|England
|813
|6
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|810
|7
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|802
|8
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|794
|9
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|781
|10
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|778
|
ICC Test All-rounder Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|383
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|345
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|339
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|338
|5
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|321
|6
|Ben Stokes
|England
|304
|7
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|303
|8
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|253
|9
|Chris Woakes
|England
|230
|10
|Colin de Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|223
