ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Virat Kohli slips to 9th rank, Jasprit Bumrah in top 10

ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has slipped to the 9th spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, while Rohit Sharma remains static at the 5th rank as of January 6, 2022. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to hold the top rank after displacing England's Joe Root last month.

R Ashwin has also retained his second rank in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings, right behind Australian skipper Pat Cummins. The second Indian in the top ten of the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings is Jasprit Bumrah, who is ranked at the 9th spot. Bumrah moved up three spots to break into the top ten in ICC Men's Test Bowling rankings after taking five wickets in India's first test win against South Africa. Bumrah had earlier slipped to the 12th rank from his 10th position.

Indian all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have also continued to retain their 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the ICC Men's Test All-rounder Rankings. The list is topped by West Indies player Jason Holder.

Indian batsman KL Rahul has also made a huge gain in the ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings by jumping 18 slots to reach the 31st rank after his player of the match effort in India's first test against South Africa at Centurion, which it won by 113 runs, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Check the full list below

ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings Rank Player Team Rating 1 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 915 2 Joe Root England 900 3 Kane Williamson New Zealand 879 4 Steve Smith Australia 877 5 Rohit Sharma India 789 6 David Warner Australia 780 7 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 754 8 Babar Azam Pakistan 750 9 Virat Kohli India 747 10 Travis Head Australia 731

ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings Rank Player Team Rating 1 Pat Cummins Australia 902 2 Ravichandran Ashwin India 873 3 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 822 4 Tim Southee New Zealand 814 5 James Anderson England 813 6 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 810 7 Josh Hazlewood Australia 802 8 Neil Wagner New Zealand 794 9 Jasprit Bumrah India 781 10 Mitchell Starc Australia 778

ICC Test All-rounder Rankings Rank Player Team Rating 1 Jason Holder West Indies 383 2 Ravichandran Ashwin India 345 3 Ravindra Jadeja India 339 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 338 5 Mitchell Starc Australia 321 6 Ben Stokes England 304 7 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 303 8 Pat Cummins Australia 253 9 Chris Woakes England 230 10 Colin de Grandhomme New Zealand 223

