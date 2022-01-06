Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Virat Kohli slips to 9th rank, Jasprit Bumrah in top 10

ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Indian test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the 9th spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, while Rohit Sharma remains static at the 5th rank in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings 2022. Check full ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022.

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 12:02 ISTModified On: Jan 6, 2022 14:13 IST
ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has slipped to the 9th spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, while Rohit Sharma remains static at the 5th rank as of January 6, 2022. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to hold the top rank after displacing England's Joe Root last month. 

R Ashwin has also retained his second rank in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings, right behind Australian skipper Pat Cummins. The second Indian in the top ten of the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings is Jasprit Bumrah, who is ranked at the 9th spot. Bumrah moved up three spots to break into the top ten in ICC Men's Test Bowling rankings after taking five wickets in India's first test win against South Africa. Bumrah had earlier slipped to the 12th rank from his 10th position. 

Indian all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have also continued to retain their 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the ICC Men's Test All-rounder Rankings. The list is topped by West Indies player Jason Holder. 

Indian batsman KL Rahul has also made a huge gain in the ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings by jumping 18 slots to reach the 31st rank after his player of the match effort in India's first test against South Africa at Centurion, which it won by 113 runs, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 2022: Check the full list below

 

ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings 
Rank Player Team Rating
1 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 915
2 Joe Root 900
3 Kane Williamson 879
4 Steve Smith 877
5 Rohit Sharma 789
6 David Warner 780
7 Dimuth Karunaratne 754
8 Babar Azam 750
9 Virat Kohli 747
10 Travis Head 731

 

ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 
Rank Player Team Rating
1 Pat Cummins Australia 902
2 Ravichandran Ashwin 873
3 Shaheen Afridi 822
4 Tim Southee 814
5 James Anderson 813
6 Kagiso Rabada 810
7 Josh Hazlewood 802
8 Neil Wagner 794
9 Jasprit Bumrah 781
10 Mitchell Starc 778
 
 
 

ICC Test All-rounder Rankings 
Rank Player Team Rating
1 Jason Holder West Indies 383
2 Ravichandran Ashwin 345
3 Ravindra Jadeja 339
4 Shakib Al Hasan 338
5 Mitchell Starc 321
6 Ben Stokes 304
7 Kyle Jamieson 303
8 Pat Cummins 253
9 Chris Woakes 230
10 Colin de Grandhomme 223

