ICC Player of the Month March 2022: Check Men's and Women's Player of the Month Nominees for March 2022

ICC Player of the Month March 2022: The International Cricket Council has announced nominees for ICC Player of the Month for March 2022. The nominees include for both Men's Player of the Month and Women's Player of the Month.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for March 2022 include Australian Skipper Pat Cummins, Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam and West Indies Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

The ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for March 2022 include England's Sophie Ecclestone, Australia's Rachael Haynes and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

ICC Player of the Month: How to Vote?

1. Go to icc-cricket.com

2. Click on ICC Player of the Month category

3. Click on either ICC Men's/ Women's Player of the Month and vote for your favourite cricketer.

4. You will have to log in to the website to submit your vote.

5. You can register simply using your name and email ID.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees -March 2022

Pat Cummins | Australia

The Australian Test Skipper had a sensational run during Australia's recent Test series victory against Pakistan. He took a total of 12 wickets and played an instrumental role in his team's victory. Cummins was named Player of the Match in the final test for bowling figures of 5/56 and 3/23.

Babar Azam | Pakistan

The Pakistani skipper also stood out during Australia's recently concluded historic tour of Pakistan. Babar Azam finished as the third-highest run-scorer, scoring 390 runs in five innings, including two half-centuries and a century. His match-saving 196 runs in the second innings of the second test in Karachi against Australia was the highlight of the series.

His great form was visible in the ODI series against Australia, especially his 118 runs that led Pakistan to a 6-wicket win in the second ODI.

Kraigg Brathwaite | West Indies

The West Indies skipper played an instrumental role in the recent history test victory of the West Indies against England at home. He was the leading run-scorer in the series with 341 runs in six innings at an average of 85.25 with two half-centuries and a 160-run knock during the second test in Barbados.

Kraigg Brathwaite was named Player of the Series for his outstanding performance with the bat.

The ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees -March 2022

Sophie Ecclestone | England

England's Sophie Ecclestone was phenomenal in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2022, in which she ended up as the highest wicket-taker with the best bowling figures of 6/36. The left-arm spinner, Ecclestone took 21 wickets in 9 matches and produced some brilliant bowling performances. Her career-best 6/36 came against South Africa in the Women's World Cup semi-final.

Rachael Haynes | Australia

Had it not been for Alyssa Healy's record-breaking 170 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final, Rachael Haynes would have ended up as the highest run-scorer in the world cup. Haynes amassed a total of 497 runs in the World Cup with her highest score being 130, which was the second-highest till the final when Healy and England's Natalie Sciver overtook her. Rachael Haynes still remains as one of the biggest contributors to Australia's historic seventh World Cup title victory.

Her three half-centuries and 130-run knock in the opening match against England helped Australia get a solid start in the tournament.

Laura Wolvaardt | South Africa

The South African opener, Laura Wolvaardt was another player who showed consistency in the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. She had led South Africa’s batting order and made significant contributions to the team's success. South Africa was almost unbeaten till the semifinals, losing just one match against Australia. Wolvaardt with her 433 runs was the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament after Healy, Haynes and Sciver, two of whom overtook her in the Women's World Cup finals.

Wolvaart smashed five half-centuries in 8 matches at an average of 54.12, with her best score of 80 off 79 balls coming against India in South Africa's final group stage match.