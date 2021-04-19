IFFCO to establish four oxygen plants, to provide it free for hospitals

The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited will be establishing four oxygen plants in the next 15 days in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha with an investment of about Rs. 30 crores.

The medical oxygen plant will be set up at Phulpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kalol (Gujarat), and Paradeep (Odisha).

The plants will be providing free oxygen to the hospitals that have been suffering from a shortage of oxygen amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections. Several states in the country have been facing a severe shortage of oxygen for medical use amid the second wave of Coronavirus cases.

The official statement of IFFCO informed that it will be putting up an oxygen plant with a capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in the Kalol Unit in Gujarat. The oxygen will be provided free to the hospitals and each cylinder will be 46.7 liters.

I, humbly share that on nation’s service, #IFFCO is putting up an Oxygen plant with capacity of 200 Cubic Mtr/hr in its #Kalol unit in #Gujarat. IFFCO will give Free oxygen to hospitals. Each cylinder of 46.7ltr. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DVSadanandGowda @nstomar @mansukhmandviya — Dr. U S Awasthi (@drusawasthi) April 18, 2021

Oxygen Plant in Gujarat: Key Highlights

• The Oxygen plant by IFFCO in the state will be generating medical-grade oxygen with the capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its Gujarat Kalol Unit.

• It will fill 700 big D-type cylinders daily. The plant will also be filling 300 cylinders of medium B size, on-demand. The cylinders will be supplied to all the hospitals for free.

• IFFCO will be putting up three more oxygen plants all over the country in order to help the nation.

• The hospitals will require to bring their own cylinders for a refill.

• A security deposit will be taken, in case, the cylinders have been taken from IFFCO so that hoarding of oxygen can be avoided.

Central Government on increasing supply of oxygen:

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal has informed that the Central Government has taken major decisions in order to increase the supply of medical oxygen amid the rising cases of Coronavirus.

The decision includes limiting industrial oxygen to nine industries. The Union Minister added that the government did the mapping in a meeting with the governments of 12 states and UTs that are most affected by the pandemic. He informed that 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen will be given to these states by the government.