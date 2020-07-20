IIT-Madras backed Startup develops a portable health facility to treat COVID-19 patients

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras backed startup, Modulus Housing has developed a mobile hospital unit that can be installed anywhere by four people within two hours.

The new portable facility known as ‘MediCAB’ is a decentralized approach to detect, identify, screen, isolate, and treat the coronavirus patients in their local communities in these portable microstructures.

Modulus Housing was founded by two IIT alumni in 2018 and was supported by IIT Madras Incubation Cell. The startup has the vision to revolutionize housing through modular prefab structures but they re-purposed their designs to support the fight against the virus.

.@iitmadras-incubated start-up, Modulus Housing has developed a portable hospital units called ‘MediCAB.’

It includes separate sections for doctors, isolation, medical room, an ICU & as many as 15 beds.

It has already been deployed in Wayanad District, #Kerala.

Good job, team.👍 pic.twitter.com/Au9ts9dZe9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 18, 2020

Significance:

Innovations such as MediCAB will help in boosting the healthcare infrastructure in India as it can be rapidly transported. The hospital can be deployed at any place and at any time.

As per the Chief Executive Officer of Modulus Housing, Shreeram Ravichandran, the outcome of the pilot project in Kerala will help in proving the applicability of technology and the advantages of the micro-hospitals. He added that health infrastructure is crucial in fighting the pandemic.

About MediCAB The portable hospital developed by IIT Madras backed Startup is foldable and has been composed of four zones- an isolation room, a doctor’s room, a twin bed ICU, maintained at negative pressure, and a medical room/ward. The hospital can be easily assembled in eight hours by four people and when folded the collapsible cabin can be reduced five-fold which makes it very cost-effective for transportation. Modulus has made use of the technology of collapsible structure for MediCABS. The structure comes equipped with a prefabrication modular technology and a telescopic frame that will allow the model to be shrunk to 1/5 of its original size, this technology makes it convenient for transportation and storage.

Key Highlights:

• The portable facility has been launched recently in Wayanad district of Kerala where the units have been deployed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

• The startup has been developing portable hospitals that can be deployed rapidly across the nation.

• The deployment of the facility in Kerala has been undertaken with the grant funds from the Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter of Habitat for Humanity.

• The startup had collaborated with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and technology. The Institute gave inputs on the customizations and certifications necessary for the project.

• Modulus has also been working on a dual design where the cabins can be rapidly launched as COVID-19 isolation wards

Use of Portable cabins post-pandemic:

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the portable cabins can be remodeled into micro-clinics/hospitals for rural places as they can be easily shifted and placed there.

Modulus Housing has set up its manufacturing unit at Chengalpet, which is located at about 35 km from Chennai.