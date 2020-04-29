Imported items to be short in supply in Delhi markets if lockdown continues

A government panel in its report has mentioned that the supply of several imported items such as coffee, cereals, diapers, or oils can go short in Delhi markets if COVID-19 lockdown continues after May 3.

The report further stated that the items from the particular brands of moisturizers, shampoos, biscuits, sanitizers, and cigarettes will be in the short supply in the city markets.

The items from some of the famous brands will not be available for sale in the markets which will result in an increasing sale of small and homemade brands.

Panel by the Chief secretary: Key Highlights

• Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev had constituted an empowered group earlier this month to facilitate the logistics department and supply chain that will make sure the availability of necessary items, including medicines and food in Delhi during the lockdown.

• The panel was headed by Food and Supplies Commissioner Ankita Mishra.

• As factories have been told to be operating at less than 50 percent. The report also informed that distributors may not be able to meet the supplies if the production remains affected.

First Report submitted by the panel:

Ankita Mishra, head of the panel had assured that all essential medicines are available and there is no report about the scarcity of the medicines.

The panel submitted its first report to the Chief Secretary mentioning that there is a general shortage of labor for loading and unloading the goods.

The report also informed that some of the prominent Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) have not been available at some of the stores but the same goods of the alternative or homemade brands have been generally available for the public.