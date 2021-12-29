Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes fastest Indian wicket keeper to reach 100 dismissals in Test

Indian wicket keeper: Rishabh Pant on December 28, 2021, became the fastest wicket-keeper of India to reach 100 dismissals in the longest format of the match. Cricketer Rishabh Pant achieved the feat on the 3rd day of the ongoing first Test match against South Africa. Rishabh Pant, the left-handed batter, has also broken the former skipper MS Dhoni’s record of reaching 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

Rishabh Pant achieved the remarkable feat during his 26th Test match- India vs South Africa- when he took the catch of Temba Bavuma behind the stump. While Dhoni had taken 36 games to reach 100 dismissals, Kiran More in 39 matches, and Nayan Mongia took 49 matches for 100 dismissals in the Longest format.

Rishabh Pant in Test Matches

The Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has taken three catches in South Africa’s first innings of the Opening Test so far- Wiaan Mulder, Dean Elgar, and Temba Bavuma.

The 24-years old has taken 92 catches and has also executed stumpings in his Test career so far. Rishabh Pant had made in Test debut for the Indian Cricket Team in 2018 and it didn’t take much time for him to become a significant part of the Indian Test Team.

Pant played a crucial role in India’s massive Test series win in Australia earlier in 2021. In January 2021, Pant was also named the inaugural ICC Player of the Month.

In the most dismissal tally, Dhoni leads with 294 ahead of Syed Kirmani (198) followed by Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha with 104.

Tests took for 100 wicketkeeper dismissals (India):

Wicketkeepers with 100 dismissals Test Matches Rishabh Pant 26 MS Dhoni 36 Kiran More 39 Nayan Mongia 41 Syed Kirmani 42

List of Most dismissals by wicketkeepers in ODI

Position Player Team Dismissals 1 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 482 2 Adam Gilchrist Australia 472 3 MS Dhoni India 444 4 Mark Boucher South Africa 424 5 Moin Khan Pakistan 287 6 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 242 7 Ian Healy Australia 233 8 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 232 9 Rashid Latif Pakistan 220 10 Jos Butler England 213

Indian Cricket team in South Africa

The Indian Cricket Team has been touring South Africa from December 2021 and January 2022. They are scheduled to play three Test matches and three One Day International Matches.

The Test Match between Ind vs SA will form part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship and the ODI series will form the part of the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Before the tour, Rohit Sharma was named the Captain of the ODI squad, replacing Virat Kohli.