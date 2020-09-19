India allows export of onions lying on ports to Bangladesh

The Indian government has allowed export of onions lying on ports in transit to all countries including Bangladesh. The order came after Bangladesh expressed "deep concern" over India's decision to ban onion exports.

Around 20,089 metric tonnes of onion are lying in the Kolkata zone, while 4,576 metric tonnes of onion are lying in the Mumbai-II zone. Besides this, 933 metric tonnes of onion are lying at Trichy port and about 258 metric tonnes of onion are lying at Nagpur port.

India had on September 14, 2020 banned the export of all varieties of onions except those cut, sliced or broken in powder form, with immediate effect. The export of onions was banned to increase domestic supply and reduce the prices.

India's move to ban onion exports resulted in the rise in prices of onions in Bangladesh. As a result of this, hundreds of Bangladesh-bound onion trucks were stranded across various ports and land borders in West Bengal.

Background

In October 2019, after India had similarly banned the export of onions, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had jokingly said that she had asked her cook not to add onion while preparing food and express concern that her country has been inconvenienced by India's decision to ban exports of onion in September. The ban was subsequently lifted by India in March 2020.

Sheikh Hasina had stated that the nation had been inconvenienced with the ban on onion exports. She stated that if they had been given a notice, they could have got it from somewhere else.