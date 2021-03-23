India announces Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for Gandhi Peace Prize 2020

The Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has been conferred by the Indian government on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PM Modi announced the award and mentioned that Rahman was one of the greatest leaders of the Indian subcontinent.

Bangladesh, while commenting on the latest announcement, stated that it is an honour that Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation has been conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 posthumously. The government further mentioned that the prize is a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening relations of India and Bangladesh.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has been conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent. Year 2020 marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He remains an icon of indomitable courage and tireless struggle for his millions of admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021

The announcement of the Gandhi Peace Prize has come ahead of PM Modi’s much-anticipated visit to Bangladesh on March 26, 2021. It will his first international visit since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bangabandhu's vision continues to light the India-Bangladesh friendship. I had the privilege of honouring his memory during my previous Bangladesh visit and will again pay homage to him, alongside PM Hasina, during the #MujibBorsho celebrations. https://t.co/5rFPCnlpVy pic.twitter.com/iS2wjPLIdo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021

About Gandhi Peace Prize:

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award that has been instituted by the Indian government since 1995, the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.

The prize is open to all persons regardless of race, nationality, caste, language, sex, or creed.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020: Key Highlights

• The jury for the prize was chaired by PM Modi and also comprised of the two ex-officio members, namely the leader of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India.

• The award carries also carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a plaque, and a citation.

• The jury of the prize met on March 19, 2021, and unanimously decided to select Bangabandhu as the recipient of the prize for 2020.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangabandhu Rahman:

The prize recognizes the unparalleled and immense contribution of Bangabandhu Rahman in inspiring Bangladesh’s liberation and bringing stability to a nation that was born out of strife.

The prize sheds light on his contribution towards the economic, social, and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods. He also laid the foundation for the fraternal and close relations between India and Bangladesh as well as promoted non-violence and peace in the Indian subcontinent.

PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh:

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh is in connection with the commemoration of 3 events- the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation war, and 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.

During his visit, PM Modi will also attend the National day Programme of Bangladesh on March 26, 2021, as the guest of honour.