India, Australia ink landmark Defence Pact after online summit

India and Australia inked a landmark agreement on June 4, 2020, that will allow the reciprocal access to military bases for the logistics support besides firming the six more pacts to further broaden the ties between the two countries.

The agreement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held an online summit on June 4. The agreement between the two countries will allow them to use each other military bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

The other pacts between both the countries will provide for bilateral cooperation in areas of mining and mineral, cyber and cyber enables critical technology, vocational education, military technology, and water resources management. India has also signed similar agreements with France, the US, and Singapore.

Landmark defence pact between India and Australia:

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) signed by India and Australia, aims at allowing the militaries of the two countries to use each other bases for the replenishment of supplies and repair besides scaling up overall defence cooperation.

Online summit: Key Highlights:

• The two sides discussed the key issues that included the growing threat of terrorism, reform in the World Trade Organization (WTO), maritime security challenges in the indo-pacific region, and methods to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

• As per the joint statement issued after the talk, there was a discussion on the issue of taxation of offshore income of Indian firms through the use of the India-Australia Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). Both countries sought early resolution of the issue.

• Both the countries also decided to re-engage on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, while also considering early bilateral discussions.

• The joint statement mentioned that both countries support a comprehensive approach to combat terrorism and call for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

• PM Modi underlined the collaborative approach to come out of the adverse economic and social impact of the pandemic.

Both the PM’s on the virtual summit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his talks with his Australian counterpart Morrison as an outstanding discussion that covered the entire expanse of ties between the two countries.

PM Modi made sure to convey his appreciation to PM Morrison for taking care of the Indian community in Australia especially the students at the time of crisis.

Australian Prime Minister Morrison also complemented PM Modi for his constructive and positive role in pushing for a concrete global approach to deal with the Coronavirus crisis.

PM Modi further mentioned that he believes that it is a perfect time and perfect opportunity to strengthen the relations between India and Australia. He added that India has been committed to expand its relations with Australia, noting that it is important not only for the two countries but for the entire indo-pacific region and the world.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that a comprehensive strategic relationship will be more important in the period of the global pandemic and the world needs a collaborative and coordinated approach to get out of the crisis.