India becomes first team to qualify for four consecutive U19 World Cup finals
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 semi final: India made it through the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 after a 96-run win over Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
India has become the first team in the history of the U19 World Cup to qualify for four consecutive U-19 World Cup finals. India made it through the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 after a 96-run win over Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
India has qualified for the U19 World Cup finals backed by a phenomenal 204-run third-wicket partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and deputy skipper Shaik Rasheed, which took India to 290/5 in their 50 overs. India scored 27 runs in the final over and Yash Dhull was named player of the match for his spectacular century knock.
Leading by example 🌟🏏— ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2022
India’s captain Yash Dhull (left) and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (right) built a huge partnership in the #U19CWC semi-final.@OPPOIndia #shotoftheday pic.twitter.com/kIidOYPYgf
Australia fell 96 runs short with seven wickets down while chasing down the total. Indian spinner Vicky Ostwal picked up 3 wickets, adding to Australia's unease at the crease. Australia will now face Afghanistan on February 4th in the third-place playoff.
India become the first team in #U19CWC history to qualify for four consecutive finals 👏 pic.twitter.com/KNVU6tEPKT— ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2022
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
The unbeaten India U19 team will now face England U19, another unbeaten team in the ICC U19 World Cup Final on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST.
India at U19 World Cups
|
Year
|
Host
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|1988
|Australia
|Australia won by 5 wickets
| Pakistan
201 (49.3 overs)
|1998
|South Africa
|England won by 7 wickets
| New Zealand
241/6 (50 overs)
|2000
|Sri Lanka
|India won by 6 wickets
| Sri Lanka
178 (48.1 overs)
|2002
|New Zealand
|Australia won by 7 wickets
| South Africa
206/9 (50 overs)
|2004
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan won by 25 runs
| West Indies
205 (47.1 overs)
|2006
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan won by 38 runs
| India
71 (18.5 overs)
|2008
|Malaysia
|India won by 12 runs (D/L)
| South Africa
103/8 (25 overs)
|2010
|New Zealand
|Australia won by 25 runs
| Pakistan
182 (46.4 overs)
|2012
|Australia
|India won by 6 wickets
| Australia
225/8 (50 overs)
|2014
|UAE
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
| Pakistan
131 (44.3 overs)
|2016
|Bangladesh
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
| India
145 (45.1 overs)
|2018
|New Zealand
|India won by 8 wickets
| Australia
216 (47.2 overs)
|2020
|South Africa
|Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L)
| India
177 (47.2 overs)
|2022
|West Indies
|TBD
