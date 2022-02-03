JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

India becomes first team to qualify for four consecutive U19 World Cup finals

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 semi final: India made it through the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 after a 96-run win over Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 13:42 ISTModified On: Feb 3, 2022 15:34 IST
India has become the first team in the history of the U19 World Cup to qualify for four consecutive U-19 World Cup finals. India made it through the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 after a 96-run win over Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

India has qualified for the U19 World Cup finals backed by a phenomenal 204-run third-wicket partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and deputy skipper Shaik Rasheed, which took India to 290/5 in their 50 overs. India scored 27 runs in the final over and Yash Dhull was named player of the match for his spectacular century knock. 

Australia fell 96 runs short with seven wickets down while chasing down the total. Indian spinner Vicky Ostwal picked up 3 wickets, adding to Australia's unease at the crease. Australia will now face Afghanistan on February 4th in the third-place playoff. 

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final

The unbeaten India U19 team will now face England U19, another unbeaten team in the ICC U19 World Cup Final on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST. 

Check ICC U19 World Cup Schedule 2022

India at U19 World Cups

Year

Host

Winner

Runner-up
1988  Australia Australia won by 5 wickets

  Pakistan
201 (49.3 overs)
1998  South Africa England won by 7 wickets

  New Zealand
241/6 (50 overs)
2000  Sri Lanka India won by 6 wickets

  Sri Lanka
178 (48.1 overs)
2002  New Zealand Australia won by 7 wickets

  South Africa
206/9 (50 overs)
2004  Bangladesh Pakistan won by 25 runs

  West Indies
205 (47.1 overs)
2006  Sri Lanka Pakistan won by 38 runs

  India
71 (18.5 overs)
2008  Malaysia India won by 12 runs (D/L)

  South Africa
103/8 (25 overs)
2010  New Zealand Australia won by 25 runs

  Pakistan
182 (46.4 overs)
2012  Australia India won by 6 wickets

  Australia
225/8 (50 overs)
2014  UAE South Africa won by 6 wickets

  Pakistan
131 (44.3 overs)
2016  Bangladesh West Indies won by 5 wickets

  India
145 (45.1 overs)
2018  New Zealand India won by 8 wickets

  Australia
216 (47.2 overs)
2020  South Africa Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L)

  India
177 (47.2 overs)
2022  West Indies TBD

