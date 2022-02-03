India becomes first team to qualify for four consecutive U19 World Cup finals

India has become the first team in the history of the U19 World Cup to qualify for four consecutive U-19 World Cup finals. India made it through the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 after a 96-run win over Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

India has qualified for the U19 World Cup finals backed by a phenomenal 204-run third-wicket partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and deputy skipper Shaik Rasheed, which took India to 290/5 in their 50 overs. India scored 27 runs in the final over and Yash Dhull was named player of the match for his spectacular century knock.

Leading by example 🌟🏏



India’s captain Yash Dhull (left) and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (right) built a huge partnership in the #U19CWC semi-final.@OPPOIndia #shotoftheday pic.twitter.com/kIidOYPYgf — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2022

Australia fell 96 runs short with seven wickets down while chasing down the total. Indian spinner Vicky Ostwal picked up 3 wickets, adding to Australia's unease at the crease. Australia will now face Afghanistan on February 4th in the third-place playoff.

India become the first team in #U19CWC history to qualify for four consecutive finals 👏 pic.twitter.com/KNVU6tEPKT — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2022

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final

The unbeaten India U19 team will now face England U19, another unbeaten team in the ICC U19 World Cup Final on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

Check ICC U19 World Cup Schedule 2022

India at U19 World Cups