ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Time, Result

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Schedule: The 14th edition of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is currently underway in the West Indies. The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 began on January 14th with the opening match between West Indies and Australia.

India opened its campaign in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 with its match against Sri Lanka on January 15 at Guyana National Stadium. India won the opening match by 45 runs and currently tops Group B with 2 points in the ICC U19 World Cup Points Table.

The ICC U19 World Cup final will be played on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Groups List: Check out all four groups below

Group A- England, UAE, Canada and Bangladesh

Group B- India, Ireland, Uganda and South Africa

Group C- Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea

Group D- Sri Lanka, Australia, West Indies and Scotland

India's group list in ICC U19 World Cup 2022

India has been placed in Group B with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. India along with West Indies is one of the favourites to win the tournament.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Matches, Date, Venue and Time

Date Matches Venue/ Time Result January 14, 2022 West Indies vs Australia (Group D) Providence Stadium, Guyana/ 7:30 PM Australia Under-19 won by 6 wickets, January 14, 2022 Sri Lanka vs Scotland (Group D) Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown/ 7:30 PM Sri Lanka Under-19 won by 40 runs January 15, 2022 Canada vs UAE (Group A) Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM UAE U19 won by 49 runs January 15, 2022 India vs South Africa (Group B) Providence Stadium, Guyana/ 7:30 PM India Under-19 won by 45 runs January 15, 2022 Ireland vs Uganda (Group B) Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown/7:30 PM Ireland U19 won by 39 runs January 15, 2022 Zimbabwe vs PNG (Group C) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM Zimbabwe U19 won by 228 runs January 16, 2022 Bangladesh vs England (Group A) Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM England U19 won by 7 wkts January 17, 2022 West Indies vs Scotland (Group D) Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 17, 2022 Australia vs Sri Lanka (Group D) Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 17, 2022 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Group C) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/ 7:30 PM January 18, 2022 England vs Canada (Group A) Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 18, 2022 South Africa vs Uganda (Group B) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 18, 2022 Afghanistan vs PNG (Group C) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/ 7:30 PM January 19, 2022 Australia vs Scotland (Group D) Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 19, 2022 India vs Ireland (Group B) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 20, 2022 England vs UAE (Group A) Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 20, 2022 Bangladesh vs Canada (Group A) Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 20, 2022 Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Group C) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 21, 2022 South Africa vs Ireland (Group B) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 21, 2022 West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Group D) Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 22, 2022 Pakistan vs PNG (Group C) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 22, 2022 Bangladesh vs UAE (Group A) Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts/ 7:30 PM January 22, 2022 India vs Uganda (Group B) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 22, 2022 Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (Group C) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/ 7:30 PM ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals January 25, 2022 A3 vs B4 (Plate Quarter-Final 1) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 25, 2022 B3 v A4 (Plate Quarter-Final 2) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 26, 2022 A1 v B2 (Super League Quarter-Final) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua/ 7:30 PM January 26, 2022 C3 v D4 (Plate Quarter-Final 3) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/7:30 PM January 26, 2022 D3 v C4 (Plate Quarter-Final 4) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/ 7:30 PM January 27, 2022 D1 v C2 (Super League Quarter-Final 4) Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua/ 7:30 PM January 28, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/7:30 PM January 28, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Plate Semi-Final 1) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 28, 2022 C1 v D2 (Super League Quarter-Final 3) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua/ 7:30 PM January 29, 2022 B1 v A2 (Super League Quarter-Final 2) Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua/ 7:30 PM January 29, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 29, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Plate Semi-Final 2) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 30, 2022 TBC vs TBC (13th Place Playoff) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/ 7:30 PM January 30, 2022 TBC vs TBC (15th Place Playoff) Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals & Final January 30, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua/ 7:30 PM January 31, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2) Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua/ 7:30 PM January 31, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Plate Final) Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad/ 7:30 PM January 31, 2022 TBC vs TBC (11th Place Playoff) Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin/ 7:30 PM February 1, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Super League Semi-Final 1) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua/ 7:30 PM February 2, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Super League Semi-Final 2) Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua/ 7:30 PM February 3, 2022 TBC vs TBC (5th Place Playoff) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua/ 7:30 PM February 3, 2022 TBC vs TBC (7th Place Playoff) Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua/ 7:30 PM February 4, 2022 TBC vs TBC (3rd Place Playoff) Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua/ 7:30 PM February 5, 2022 TBC vs TBC (Final) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua/ 7:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Format

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 is a biennial event that involves 16 cricketing nations.

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 group stage has four groups comprising four teams each.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the super league quarterfinals.

ICC U19 World Cup Background

The ICC U19 World Cup began in 1988 as a Youth Cricket World Cup. It was formally re-established during its second edition in 1998. India has been the most successful U19 team, after winning four ICC U19 World Cups.

India's maiden U-19 World Cup triumph had come in 2000 after which they won the 2008, 2012 and 2018 editions. India was the runner-up in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 following a narrow defeat against Bangladesh in the final, missing out on its 5th U19 World Cup title.

The ICC U19 World Cup has unearthed talented cricketers globally including players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joss Butler, Kagiso Rabada, Ben Stokes, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and Irfan Pathan.