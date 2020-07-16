India-Bhutan opens new trade route to ease connectivity between two countries

India and Bhutan opened up a new trade route on July 15, 2020, between Pasakha in Bhutan and Jaigaon in West Bengal.

Indian Embassy in Thimpu, capital of Bhutan, in a press release stated that an additional Land Customs Station has been opened up at Ahllay, Pasakha by the Indian government.

As per the press release, Ambassador of India Ruchira Kamboj spoke on the occasion and mentioned that the Indian government is very pleased to provide temporary access through Ahllay for the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles from India to Bhutan.

Significance:

As per the press release, the new land route between India and Bhutan for the movement of goods and Industrial raw materials destined for Pasakha Industrial Estate will boost bilateral trade and commerce and will lead to the decongestion of vehicular traffic along the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing route.

Delighted that since yesterday a new trade route has been opened between Bhutan & India. This link between Jaigaon and Ahlay, Pasakha will facilitate connectivities between our two countries in these COVID 19 times, further strengthening our special relationship. A step forward! — Ruchira Kamboj (@RuchiraKamboj) July 16, 2020

Impact of the route on India-Bhutan relations:

Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India highlighted the significance of the step and mentioned that the new trade route between Jaigaon and Pasakha, Ahlloy will facilitate the connectivities between the two countries in the present COVID-19 times. It will further strengthen the special relationship between India and Bhutan.

She added that Bhutan is India’s closest friend and partner and given the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the new access to Ahllay will facilitate the trade and commerce between the two countries.