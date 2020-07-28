India, Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue: India, Indonesia agree to enhance bilateral defence cooperation

India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue was conducted in New Delhi on July 28, 2020 between Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Indonesian delegation led by Defence Minister General Prabowo Subianto.

The Defence Minister of Indonesia is in India for strengthening the ties between the two maritime neighbours. He was given the ceremonial Guard of Honour on the lawns of South Block when he arrived for the Dialogue. He was personally received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

General Subianto visited the National War Memorial before the meeting and laid a wreath as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.

I am delighted to welcome the Defence Minister of Republic of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto in India.



During today’s talks we exchanged views on several bilateral and regional issues. We also discussed important issues pertaining to defence and mutual cooperation. pic.twitter.com/XzV9nZEf37 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 27, 2020

India, Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue

• During the dialogue, the Union Defence Minister highlighted the long history of close political dialogue, economic and trade linkages and close cultural and people to people interactions between India and Indonesia.

• The minister further conveyed satisfaction on the military to military interactions between the two nations. He noted that the defence cooperation between the two countries has witnessed an upswing in recent years, which is perfectly in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides.

• Both the Defence Ministers agreed to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation in mutually agreed areas.

• The two Ministers further identified potential areas of cooperation in the field of defence industries and defence technology.

• They also committed themselves to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in these areas and take them to the next level of deliverables.

Significance

The in-person Defence Ministers’ Dialogue is expected to widen the scope of the bilateral cooperation between India and Indonesia. The meeting is reported to have ended at a positive note.

The meeting saw in attendance Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar and other senior civil and military officials.