India opts out of RCEP agreement: Know all the reasons

India decided to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) after it failed to address India’s key concerns. The central government’s decision was hailed by all opposition leaders in India, who were against the signing of the deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement while speaking at the 2019 RCEP Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019. The RCEP summit saw participation from many world leaders. PM Modi, in his speech, said that India backs greater regional integration, freer trade and adherence to a rule-based international order.

PM Modi continued by saying that India has been pro-actively, constructively and meaningfully engaged in the RCEP negotiations since inception, however, during the 7 years of RCEP negotiations many things including global economic and trade scenarios have changed. The Prime Minister said that India cannot overlook these changes and added that the present RCEP Agreement doesn’t properly reflect RCEP’s basic spirit. The Prime Minister concluded by saying that he cannot compromise the interests of the Indian farmers and workers by joining the trade deal to gain larger market access.

India at RCEP 2019: Key Highlights from PM Modi’s speech India, after assessing the current global situation and the fairness and the balance of the RCEP agreement, conveyed its decision to not join the partnership.

India stated that the agreement failed to address some of India’s major issues. PM Narendra Modi highlighted that signing the RCEP agreement would have a negative impact on the lives and livelihood of all Indians, especially the weaker sections of the society.

PM Modi quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s advice on recalling the face of the weakest and poorest and then ask if the steps are of any use to them.