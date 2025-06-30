India Post to Enable UPI Payments at All Post Offices by August 2025 Under IT 2.0 Upgrade

The Department of Posts has declared that by August 2025, all Indian post offices will accept digital payments via UPI at their counters, marking a significant advancement in financial inclusion and digital empowerment. This falls under IT 2.0, a complete overhaul of the IT infrastructure that includes dynamic QR code-based payment systems and faster, safer, and easier postal transactions.

With more than 1.5 lakh post offices serving primarily rural and semi-urban areas, India boasts one of the largest postal networks in the world. Due to their inability to interface with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which enables real-time, interbank digital transactions, post offices have been excluded from digital payment networks.

The Posts Department has been a pillar of financial inclusion in terms of products such as the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), but the absence of a facility to accept digital payments at counters limited convenience for half a billion consumers. The new IT 2.0 upgrade completes this gap by enabling real-time generation of dynamic QR codes for every transaction, allowing customers to make payments online through any UPI-enabled app.