India’s presidency of prestigious AIBD extended for one year

India’s Presidency of the Asia-pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development, AIBD has been extended for one more year. Presently, the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati and Director General of Doordarshan Mayank Kumar Agrawal is the President of AIBD.

The decision to extend India’s Presidency was taken at the two-day General Conference of the AIBD held in New Delhi on September 20, 2022. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur inaugurated the conference.

AIBD 2022: What did Anurag Thakur say?

At the 47th Annual Gathering and 20th Meeting of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the biggest threat to mainstream media is not from new age digital platforms, but from the mainstream media channel itself. He also said that real journalism was about facing the facts, presenting the truth, and letting all sides the platform to present their views.

AIBD General Conference: Who were the participants?

The conference was inaugurated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on September 19, 2022, Monday. Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting also graced the occasion. Apurva Chandra Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other officials were also present.

Asia-pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development(AIBD): All you need to know

The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), was formed in 1977. It is a unique regional inter-governmental organization of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP). AIBD works in the field of electronic media development. AIBD currently has 26 countries as complete members represented by 43 organizations and 52 affiliate members. The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) is hosted by the Government of Malaysia and the secretariat is located in Kuala Lumpur.

What is United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP)?

UN-ESCAP is one of the five regional committees under the jurisdiction of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The organization was formed to enhance the economic activity in Asia and the Far East and to boost economic relations between the region and other areas of the world. The commission consists of 53 member states and nine associate members, mostly from the pacific and Asia region.

