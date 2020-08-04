India, Russia discuss topics of interaction for RIC, SCO, BRICS meet

India and Russia discussed the issues of interaction on August 4 that will be taken up between both the countries at RIC (Russia-India-China), SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and BRICS (Brazil, India, Russia, China, South Africa).

The issues were discussed over a telephonic conversation between Igor Morgulov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and Harsh V Shringla, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of India.

Topics discussed between India-Russia:

• Both the parties from India and Russia discussed the current topics of bilateral cooperation.

• The schedule of Russian-Indian meetings at various levels.

• There was also a discussion on global as well as the regional issues, including the issues of interaction between New Delhi and Moscow at RIC, SCO and BRICS platforms.

• During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders also from Russia and India agreed to maintain the working contracts between the two countries.

Russia’s proposal for SCO and BRICS meet:

Russia has already proposed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow on September 10, 2020. The SCO meeting will also see the participation of both Pakistan and China.

On the same day of the SCO meeting, Russia has also offered to host the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) foreign ministers meet.

This meeting was earlier scheduled during pre-COVID-19 times, but seeing the widespread effect of the pandemic, India will only be able to confirm its participation in the meet after evaluating the current situation. But as of now, India has not given any official confirmation that it will take part in the scheduled meetings in Moscow.