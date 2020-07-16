India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India has reportedly asked Pakistan to provide it with unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. This latest development comes after Pakistan’s claims that Jadhav had himself refused to file a review plea.

India had revealed last week that it is assessing all its legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case. The Indian National is on a death row in Pakistan. India has assured that it is fully committed to protecting the life of Indian nationals.

Pakistan had earlier claimed Jadhav had refused to initiate a review plea against his conviction and death sentence. India, however, claims that Jadhav had been forced to do that.

India has asked Pakistan to give unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Sources



Key Highlights

• India has dismissed Pakistan's claims that Jadhav has refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his conviction.

• The Spokesperson of Union External Affairs Ministry, Anurag Srivastava said during a press briefing that India had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years.

• India stated that the Indian national was coerced by Islamabad to forego his rights to seek implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

• Srivastava stated that India is currently assessing its legal options and that India will remain committed to protecting the life of our Indian nationals.

• India is now seeking unconditional access to Jadhav to discuss his remedies under the Ordinance that allowed the High Court to review the sentence awarded by Pakistan's military court.

Background

Kulbhushan Jhadav was reportedly arrested by Pakistan security forces on March 3, 2016 from Balochistan on charges of “espionage and terrorism". Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was an Indian spy, working for RAW.

India, however, rejected Pakistan’s allegations of Jhadhav being involved in spying and subversive activities. India maintains that Jadhav was a former naval officer who was kidnapped from the Chabahar port in Iran, where he was running a business and brought illegally to Pakistan.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by Pakistani military court on April 10, 2017. Following this, India accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by not granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the matter, which stayed his execution in May 2017.

In July 2019, the ICJ in a major win for India directed Pakistan to review and reconsider the death sentence order awarded to Jadhav by Pakistani military court on espionage and terrorism charges. The court also directed Pakistan to provide Jadhav with consular access and a fair trial.