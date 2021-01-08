India starts UNSC tenure, vows to be the voice for developing world and to speak against terror

As India assumed its membership for the 8th time at the United Nations Security Council, it vows to be the voice for the developing world and to use its tenure at the council to foster human-centric and inclusive solutions for peace and security.

The Permanent Representative of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti also mentioned that the country will use this opportunity to raise its voice against terrorism. India’s flag was installed at UNSC stakeout on January 4, 2021, as the country began its two-years tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN body for 2021-2022.

The country technically joined the Security Council on January 1, which was a public holiday. For the term, India is also accompanied by four other countries who joined as non-permanent members: Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway.

A feeling of great pride and humility as I take my place in the @UN #SecurityCouncil as PR of #India.#IndiainUNSC @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/QxzAlUgheT — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 5, 2021

India to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to UNSC:

According to TS Tirumurti, India comes into the council as the largest democracy which represents 1/6th of humanity. It also has a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, equitable and fair international system, rule of law and peace, security and development.

He added that India will use this tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to the matters of peace and security and it will be the voice for the developing world.

India also extended its appreciation to the outgoing members, Dominican Republic, Belgium, Indonesia, Germany, and South Africa for their work at the council for the last two years and welcomed the delegations of Mexico, Kenya, Ireland, and Norway as they joined India for the two-years journey at the council.

India to speak out against terrorism:

The Permanent Representative at the United Nations further informed about India’s stance of speaking against terrorism while adding that the country also looks forward to the collective pursuit for an ideal where ‘World is one family’.

He added that the country will not shy away from raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity such as terrorism and that peace-building, peace-keeping, women and youth, maritime security, particularly in conflict situations will be receiving India’s attention while on UNSC.

India to Chair 3 subsidiary bodies of UNSC:

India has also been asked to chair 3 major bodies of the United Nations Security Council. The bodies are the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Libyan Sanctions Committee, and the Counterterrorism Committee.

Taliban Sanctions Committee: Also known as the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has been a high priority for the country. While chairing this committee, India will help to keep the focus on the terrorists and their sponsors who threaten the peace process in Afghanistan.

Counterterrorism Committee: India will chair this committee in 2022. It also has a special place for India as the country has not only been leading to fighting terrorism, particularly cross-border but also has been one of its biggest victims. The committee was formed in 2001 in September after the terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York.

Libya Sanctions Committee: It is also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee and is also a very significant subsidiary body of UNSC. India will assume the chair of this committee at a critical point when there is a global focus on Libya and on its peace process.