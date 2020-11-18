India to host U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, FIFA cancels 2021 edition

The U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021 which was scheduled to take place in India has been canceled by the Bureau of FIFA Council on November 17, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, India has been handed over the hosting rights of its 2022 edition.

FIFA- International Federation of Association Football has decided to cancel both Women’s U-20 World Cup and U-17 World Cup which were earlier scheduled to be held in Costa Rica and India respectively but the federation has decided that the hosting rights for the 2022 edition will be hosted over to both the countries.

Although, due to COVID-19, FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2020 India is canceled, I'm grateful to FIFA for awarding the #U17WWC 2022 to India again! I would like to assure that Govt will provide all the necessary support for a successful & memorable World Cup⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bUan7CNQdv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 17, 2020

The President of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Praful Patel informed that the local organizing committee has been preparing themselves to start afresh for hosting the 2022 edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

FIFA has also announced that the Club World Cup 2020 which was to be held in Qatar in December 2020 will be postponed to February 1 to 11, 2021.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021 postponed:

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in five venues in India from November 2 to November 21, 2020, but it was pushed to February 17 to March 7, 2021, because of the pandemic.

FIFA in an official statement informed that with the inability of postponing these events further, the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 working group has recommended that the 2020 editions of the two women tournaments must be canceled and the hosting rights for 2022 editions must be offered to the same countries that were to host 2020 editions.

Following the consultation further, Costa Rica has been approved to host FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 and India will host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

Pending Qualifying tournaments:

• Due to the health crisis globally, the confederations of North and Central America, Africa, South America are yet to hold their qualifying tournaments.

• Europe had canceled its qualifying tournament in October 2020 and had nominated England, Spain, and Germany- its highest-ranked teams.

• The Oceania Confederation also did the same. It nominated New Zealand as its representative in U-17 Women’s World Cup.

• North Korea and Japan had qualified after becoming the runner-up and champion in AFC U-16 Women’s Championship in 2019.

• Only Asia was able to conduct the qualifiers as scheduled.

Precaution amid the Pandemic:

According to FIFA, it has been consulting with all the host associations, stakeholders, participating confederations, and associations for continuously monitoring the situation related to the pandemic, in particular with welfare and safety of players.

The federation added that it will continue to monitor the situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic globally and mentioned that it looks forward to continue working closely together with the host countries for organizing successful events.