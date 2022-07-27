India to host ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India will host the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025. This was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during its ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham.

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be the fifth time India will host an ICC Women's tournament. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will comprise eight teams and a total of 31 matches. India had previously hosted four ICC Women's World Cups.

𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘀 🆙!



India to host the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup. 👏 👏





The ICC during its annual conference decided the host nations for all major ICC Women's tournaments between 2024 and 2027. Bangladesh has been awarded the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This would be the first time that Bangladesh would host a major ICC Women's tournament and the second time it would be hosting a T20 World Cup.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the board is keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the board is keen on hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women's calendar.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also stated, "We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also stated, "We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned."

Major ICC Women's tournaments and host nations for 2024-2027

1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Host- Bangladesh

Dates- September- October 2024

Number of Teams 10

Number of Matches- 23

2. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Host- India

Number of Teams- 8

Number of Matches- 31

3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Host- England

Dates- June 2026

Number of Teams - 12

Number of Matches- 33

4. ICC Women's Champions Trophy

Host- Sri Lanka (Subject to the team qualifying for the tournament)

Date- February 2026

Number of Teams- 6

Number of Matches- 16

VVS Laxman, Daniel Vettori appointed to ICC Cricket Committee

Veteran cricketers VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori have been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as current player representatives. West Indies cricketer Roger Harper was also appointed as the second past player representative, joining former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena.

The election for the ICC Chairman's position will take place in November 2022. The position is currently occupied by Greg Barclay. His term is scheduled to come to an end this year. The term of the ICC Chairman will run for a period of two years, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.

