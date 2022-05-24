Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

India vs South Africa T20 Squad players: KL Rahul to lead 18-man squad; Check India squad for SA T20

India Squad for SA T20I: KL Rahul will lead the 18-member team while Rishabh Pant has been named the Vice-Captain for India vs South Africa T20I Series which is set to start from June 9, 2022.

Created On: May 24, 2022 13:18 IST
India vs SA Squad for T20
India T20 Squad players List: India has announced an 18-member squad for upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series. The 5-match T20I series will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has been rested along with senior members, including Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Kartik have made comeback to India’s T20I squad against South Africa. On the other hand, left-pacer Arshdeep Singh has got his maiden call up along with Umran Malik.

India vs South Africa Squad 2022 India Squad

S. No.

India squad for SA T20I

1.

KL Rahul (Captain)

2.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

3.

Ishan Kishan

4.

Deepak Hooda

5.

Shreyas Iyer

6.

Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain, Wk)

7.

Dinesh Karthik (wk)

8.

Hardik Pandya

9.

Venkatesh Iyer

10.

Yuzvendra Chahal

11.

Kuldeep Yadav

12.

Axar Patel

13.

Ravi Bishnoi

14.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

15.

Harshal Patel

16

Avesh Khan

17.

Umran Malik

18.

Arshdeep Singh

India vs South Africa T20I Full Schedule

Matches

Date

Venue

First T20I

June 9

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Second T20I

June 12

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Third T20I

June 14

Vishakhapatnam

Fourth T20I

June 17

Rajkot

Fifth T20I

June 19

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

India vs South Africa T20I Series

India is all set to play five T20Is against South Africa starting from June 9, 2022, just ten days after the conclusion of the India Premier League 2022. The team after the T20Is series will travel to England for a long tour. Given the fixture crunch, BCCI decided to name two different India squads for South Africa and England series.

With many major players rested for India vs South Africa T20I series including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others, KL Rahul has been given the responsibility of leading the team.

