India vs South Africa T20 Squad players: KL Rahul to lead 18-man squad; Check India squad for SA T20

India T20 Squad players List: India has announced an 18-member squad for upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series. The 5-match T20I series will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has been rested along with senior members, including Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Kartik have made comeback to India’s T20I squad against South Africa. On the other hand, left-pacer Arshdeep Singh has got his maiden call up along with Umran Malik.

KL Rahul will lead the 18-member team while Rishabh Pant has been named the Vice-Captain for India vs South Africa T20I Series which is set to start from June 9, 2022.

India vs South Africa Squad 2022 India Squad

S. No. India squad for SA T20I 1. KL Rahul (Captain) 2. Ruturaj Gaikwad 3. Ishan Kishan 4. Deepak Hooda 5. Shreyas Iyer 6. Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain, Wk) 7. Dinesh Karthik (wk) 8. Hardik Pandya 9. Venkatesh Iyer 10. Yuzvendra Chahal 11. Kuldeep Yadav 12. Axar Patel 13. Ravi Bishnoi 14. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 15. Harshal Patel 16 Avesh Khan 17. Umran Malik 18. Arshdeep Singh

India vs South Africa T20I Full Schedule

Matches Date Venue First T20I June 9 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Second T20I June 12 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Third T20I June 14 Vishakhapatnam Fourth T20I June 17 Rajkot Fifth T20I June 19 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

India vs South Africa T20I Series

India is all set to play five T20Is against South Africa starting from June 9, 2022, just ten days after the conclusion of the India Premier League 2022. The team after the T20Is series will travel to England for a long tour. Given the fixture crunch, BCCI decided to name two different India squads for South Africa and England series.

With many major players rested for India vs South Africa T20I series including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others, KL Rahul has been given the responsibility of leading the team.