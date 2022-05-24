India vs South Africa T20 Squad players: KL Rahul to lead 18-man squad; Check India squad for SA T20
India Squad for SA T20I: KL Rahul will lead the 18-member team while Rishabh Pant has been named the Vice-Captain for India vs South Africa T20I Series which is set to start from June 9, 2022.
India T20 Squad players List: India has announced an 18-member squad for upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series. The 5-match T20I series will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has been rested along with senior members, including Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Kartik have made comeback to India’s T20I squad against South Africa. On the other hand, left-pacer Arshdeep Singh has got his maiden call up along with Umran Malik.
18-member #TeamIndia squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa.#INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tK90uEcMov— BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022
India vs South Africa Squad 2022 India Squad
|
S. No.
|
India squad for SA T20I
|
1.
|
KL Rahul (Captain)
|
2.
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
3.
|
Ishan Kishan
|
4.
|
Deepak Hooda
|
5.
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
6.
|
Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain, Wk)
|
7.
|
Dinesh Karthik (wk)
|
8.
|
Hardik Pandya
|
9.
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
10.
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
11.
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
12.
|
Axar Patel
|
13.
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
14.
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
15.
|
Harshal Patel
|
16
|
Avesh Khan
|
17.
|
Umran Malik
|
18.
|
Arshdeep Singh
India vs South Africa T20I Full Schedule
|
Matches
|
Date
|
Venue
|
First T20I
|
June 9
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|
Second T20I
|
June 12
|
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|
Third T20I
|
June 14
|
Vishakhapatnam
|
Fourth T20I
|
June 17
|
Rajkot
|
Fifth T20I
|
June 19
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
India vs South Africa T20I Series
India is all set to play five T20Is against South Africa starting from June 9, 2022, just ten days after the conclusion of the India Premier League 2022. The team after the T20Is series will travel to England for a long tour. Given the fixture crunch, BCCI decided to name two different India squads for South Africa and England series.
With many major players rested for India vs South Africa T20I series including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others, KL Rahul has been given the responsibility of leading the team.
