India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2022: India lost 0-1 to hosts Spain in must-win match 

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2022: The Indian women's hockey team lost their must-win crossover match against hosts Spain by 0-1 at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 on July 10, 2022. This means that Spain has qualified for the quarterfinals and India has been knocked out of the Hockey World Cup 2022.

Spain's Marta Segu scored in the final few minutes to give her team an upper edge, giving India just two minutes to score a goal to take the match to a penalty shoot out. Though Spain was down to nine players after Begoña Garcia was given a yellow card and Marta Segu got a green card, India failed to capitalise on the situation and let the match slip.

Spain will now meet Australia in the quarterfinals on July 13, while India still has one match to go against Canada on July 12th to decide the final rankings. Savita Punia-led Indian team was struggling since the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2022, failing to register a single win having drawn two matches and lost one. India though put up a strong defence in the match against Spain.

Indian Women's Hockey Team lost 0-1 to hosts Spain in their must-win crossover match at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022



India vs Spain Hockey World Cup Head-to-Head

India has faced Spain three times in the past in the Hockey World Cup, winning 2 matches and losing one match.

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2022: Key Highlights

India conceded a goal with just 200 seconds left for the final whistle.

India vs Spain match was closely-contested in the first-three quarters/

The hosts pulled a stunning performance in the final quarter, outlasting the Indian players.

Spain were down to nine playes in the final minutes of the game.

Spain will now meet mighty Australians for a place in the semi-final.

India will take on Canada in the 9th-16th place classification match on July 11.

India ended their Hockey World Cup 2022 campaign without a win, with two defeats (3-4 to New Zealand and 0-1 to Spain) and two matches ending in a draw (1-1 against both England and China).

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2022 Playing XI

India Playing XI: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha

Spain Playing XI: Laura Barrios, Sara Barrios, Lucia Jimenez, Maria Lopez, Belen Iglesias, Candela Mejias, Xantal Gine, Beatriz Perez, Georgina Oliva, Alejandra Torres, Melanie Garcia

