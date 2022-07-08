Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in T20: Rohit Sharma becomes first captain in history to win 13 successive T20Is

Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in T20: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has become the first captain in the history of cricket to win 13 successive T20 Internationals. He achieved the feat after India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on July 7, 2022. This was Rohit Sharma's first match after recovering from COVID-19.

Rohit Sharma had to miss out on India's rescheduled fifth Test against England at Birmingham after testing positive for COVID-19 and Jasprit Bumrah had led India in his absence. The skipper was, however, deemed fit to lead the team in the T20I series. Hardik Pandya's allround performance played a key role in India's victory. Pandya became the first Indian player to take four wickets and score a half-century in a single T20I match.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda also scored 24, 39 and 33 runs respectively. These performances took India's total of 198/8 in the first innings. While bowling later, Pandya took four wickets, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up 2 wickets along with debutant bowler Arshdeep Singh, who also picked up two wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel took one to restrict England at 148.

India vs England second T20I

Date: July 9th, Saturday

Venue: Birmingham

Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's T20 Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma's 24 runs backed by five fours also helped him break a major record that was held by Virat Kohli earlier. As soon as he reached 13 runs, he surpassed Virat Kohli's record of being the fastest Indian captain in the history of T20Is to reach 1000 runs.

Kohli had held the record of being the fastest captain in the world to reach 1000 T20I runs till October 2021, when it was broken by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. While Virat Kohli had achieved the feat in 30 innings, Babar Azam achieved it in just 24 innings.

Rohit Sharma has now surpassed Virat Kohli by reaching the 1000 runs mark in T20I as India captain in his 29th innings. Rohit Sharma has become the second fastest captain to achieve the feat in the world.

Rohit Sharma has appointed as India's full-time T20I captain in November 2021 after Virat Kohli announced his resignation from the post ahead of ICC T2O World Cup 2022. The T20 World Cup 2022 was Virat Kohli's last outing as India's T20 captain, unfortunately, India bowed out of early from the tournament.

Virat Kohli was not a part of the playing XI in India's first T20I match against England. He will though return to the side in the second T20I match.

