India withdraws from Shooting World Cup citing coronavirus threat

India on February 28, 2020 withdrew itself from the upcoming shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing the threat of novel coronovirus (COVID-19).

The shooting World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Eastern Mediterranean island nation from March 4-13, 2020. The World Cup is recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The Indian Shooting contingent decided to pull out from the tournament on the advice of the Union Government due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

Cyprus has not yet reported any confirmed case of the deadly virus but the nation has kept suspected cases under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Six countries withdraw from India’s shooting World Cup

India is also scheduled to host a combined shooting world cup from March 16-26 at the Dr Karni Singh Range in New Delhi. Six countries have already withdrawn from the shooting World Cup including China, North Korea, Taiwan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong and Macau as they are on complete lockdown.

Earlier, Indian Government had refused to grant visas to Chinese wrestlers to participate in the Asian Wrestling Championship held in New Delhi. COVID-19 has killed over 2800 people and infected over 80000 people.

Background

The World Health Organisation has raised the novel coronavirus threat assessment to its highest level at the global level, after the the deadly virus spread to sub-Saharan Africa.

The Director General of WHO, Dr. Tedros stated that most cases can be traced to known contacts of coronavirus cases. He also informed that progress is being made on developing vaccines to cure the virus.

Over 20 coronavirus vaccines are being developed across the world and many of them are currently undergoing clinical trials. The first results of these trials are expected to be revealed within a few weeks.

COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the world in the last week. South Korea has reported the largest number of coronavirus cases outside China. The country recently reported 594 new cases, taking its total tally of confirmed cases to over 2900. Around 17 people have died due to the virus in the nation.

In Iran, 34 people have died due to the deadly virus, making it the worst death toll outside China, which is the epicentre. Iran's Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar was also recently tested positive for the virus.

Saudi Arabia also recently barred the citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from visiting two of Islam's holiest cities- Mecca and Medina citing coronavirus threats.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council states include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The decision, however, excludes the GCC citizens who have been in the kingdom for 14 consecutive days and have not shown any signs of Corona virus infection. Saudi Arabia has not reported any coronavirus cases till now.