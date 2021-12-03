Indian army new uniform: Indian Army to get new combat uniform with a digital disruptive pattern

Indian army new combat uniform: The Indian Army will soon have a new combat uniform with a "digital disruptive" pattern. The new uniform is expected to be showcased at the Indian Army Day parade on January 15, 2021.

The Indian Army's new uniform is expected to be more durable and comfortable in both summers and winters. It is expected to be light and more climate-friendly. It would enable the army personnel to feel more comfortable.

The new uniform is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army from next year.

Indian army new combat uniform: Top 5 things to know

1. The new camouflage uniform will have a "digital disruptive" pattern.

2. Indian Army's new uniform has reportedly been finalised after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries.

3. The new uniform will be comfortable as well as much more durable in all seasons, including summers and winters.

4. The Indian Army uniform will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen.

5. The new uniform has been designed taking into considerations aspects such as areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

When will the Indian Army's new uniform be revealed?

Indian Army's new uniform will be unveiled in January 2022 during the Army Day celebrations. The new digital pattern combat dress will be worn by one of the contingents during the Army Day parade.

The Army Day parade would also see other contingents wearing different combat uniforms, which were worn by the Indian Army in the past.

Why is the Indian Army getting a new uniform?

As per officials, the decision to bring out a new combat dress for the Indian Army was taken at the Army Commanders' Conference held recently. The camouflage uniforms will be totally different from the existing dress.

The Indian Navy had also similarly unveiled a new camouflage uniform last year.

