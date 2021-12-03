Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian army new uniform: Indian Army to get new combat uniform with a digital disruptive pattern

Indian army new combat uniform: The Indian Army's new combat uniform will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen. It will be light, more durable and comfortable to wear in both summers and winters. 

Created On: Dec 3, 2021 11:07 IST
Indian Army to get new combat uniform with a digital disruptive pattern, Source: DNA
Indian Army to get new combat uniform with a digital disruptive pattern, Source: DNA

Indian army new combat uniform: The Indian Army will soon have a new combat uniform with a "digital disruptive" pattern. The new uniform is expected to be showcased at the Indian Army Day parade on January 15, 2021.

The Indian Army's new uniform is expected to be more durable and comfortable in both summers and winters. It is expected to be light and more climate-friendly. It would enable the army personnel to feel more comfortable.

The new uniform is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army from next year. 

Read more: List of Countries with Omicron Variant- Two Omicron cases detected in India, says ICMR DG Balram Bhargava

Indian army new combat uniform: Top 5 things to know

1. The new camouflage uniform will have a "digital disruptive" pattern.

2. Indian Army's new uniform has reportedly been finalised after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries.

3. The new uniform will be comfortable as well as much more durable in all seasons, including summers and winters.

4. The Indian Army uniform will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen.

5. The new uniform has been designed taking into considerations aspects such as areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

When will the Indian Army's new uniform be revealed?

Indian Army's new uniform will be unveiled in January 2022 during the Army Day celebrations. The new digital pattern combat dress will be worn by one of the contingents during the Army Day parade. 

The Army Day parade would also see other contingents wearing different combat uniforms, which were worn by the Indian Army in the past.

Why is the Indian Army getting a new uniform?

As per officials, the decision to bring out a new combat dress for the Indian Army was taken at the Army Commanders' Conference held recently. The camouflage uniforms will be totally different from the existing dress. 

The Indian Navy had also similarly unveiled a new camouflage uniform last year.

Read more: Current Affairs Quiz: 2 December 2021

Read more: Fortune India 50 Most Powerful Women: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani grabs top place; Full list here

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all