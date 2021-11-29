List of countries where Omicron COVID variant has been detected

World Health Organisation warned on November 29, 2021 that risk related to Covid variant Omicron is 'very high'.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that we shouldn't need another wake-up call, 𝐰𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬.

The WHO DG said that the emergence of the highly-mutated Omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is. He emphasised that Omicron’s very emergence is another reminder although many of us might think we are done with #COVID19, it is not done with us.

"We are living through a cycle of panic and neglect. Hard-won gains could vanish in an instant," said WHO Director-General. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus further warned that "Although other regions are seeing declining or stable trends, if there’s one thing we have learned, it’s that no region, no country, no community and no individual is safe until we are all safe."

He also stated that South Africa should be thanked for detecting, sequencing and reporting this variant, not penalized. Omicron COVID variant was first detected in South Africa and now the nation is facing a travel ban from several countries including the US, Canada, UK and many other European nations.

However, experts fear that the travel curbs are being imposed too late as most likely the virus has already spread to other parts of the world. While most of the confirmed cases of the new COVID variant have been reported in South Africa, more than a dozen countries have also now detected cases of the Omicron variant.

Check the full list of countries that have reported Omicron variant cases

South Africa

Botswana

Hong Kong

Israel

Belgium

Canada

France

United Kingdom

The Netherlands

Germany

Czech Republic

Austria

Denmark

Australia

Italy

Why is the Omicron variant being feared?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being feared due to its increased transmissibility and possible risk of evading vaccine protection and causing reinfection.

How can individuals reduce the spread of the newCOVID-19 variant?

As per WHO, the most effective way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 is to-

- Keep a safe distance

- Wear a well-fitting mask

- Open windows; avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces

- Clean hands

- Cough, sneeze into a bent elbow/tissue

- Get vaccinated