Indian Army to acquire unmanned aerial vehicle Raven and Spike Firefly

The Indian army is all set to acquire hand-launched, remote-controlled unmanned vehicle Raven from the United States and the state-of-the-art Israeli Spike Firefly ‘loitering’ ammunition.

The weaponry will add lethality to its ground infantry apart from the long-range artillery shells with a range of over 40 kilometers. The Indian Navy is also set to commission its second ballistic missile-firing nuclear submarine, INS Arighat, in 2020,

While the Indian Army strengthens its infantry, the Indian Air Force is also set to get five Rafale multi-role fighter jets from Paris in July 2020, with another four to be used for training in France. The five fighter jets from Paris will be set in Ambala.

Key Highlights:

• The Indian Army will acquire 200 pieces of RQ-11 UAV, that can fly up to 10 kilometers at an altitude of 500 feet and can speed up to 95km per hour. It will help the infantry troops to conduct reconnaissance of the battle theatre ahead and the enemy troops placement.

• After the Indian Army brought Spike Mark-III anti-tank guarded missiles from Israel, it is not set to buy firefly ammunition that will be able to deliver a precision strike on enemy troops hiding within a range of 1 km.

• Israel’s latest Firefly ammunition will not only have loitering capability to locate a target but it can also be called back if the target has moved beyond range.

Indian Force to acquire fighter jets from France:

Indian Air Force is all set to get five Rafale multi-role fighter jets from France this month. India and France had inked the delivery of 36 Rafale jets to India under the Rs. 59,000 crore deal in September 2016. The Indian government has also asked France to speed up the delivery of the fighter jets.

The first batch will be comprising 4 to 5 jets are likely to arrive in India on July 27, 2020. The development can be seen in the midst of the ongoing standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control.