Indian Army to give emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LAC

The Indian Army is going to give emergency orders for the extreme cold weather tents for the soldiers deployed on Line of Actual Control (LAC). To counter the Chinese aggression, over 30,000 additional soldiers have been deployed in the Ladakh Sector.

As per the top Army sources, the need for the tents is being felt as the deployment of soldiers on LAC is expected to be prolonged as the senior army officers expect that the standoff is likely to continue at least till September-October.

The ongoing crisis on China border started in Ladakh after the Chinese moved in more than 20,000 troops along with the heavy weaponry to the Indian front in Eastern Ladakh.

Need for cold weather tents on the border:

The top Army sources informed that even if the Chinese withdraw from the locations, India cannot take chances for the future as well. The guard always has to be up which is why the Indian Army is going to place orders for thousands of tents for the extreme cold weather survival in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

They added that all along the border, apart from ammunition and weaponry, the major focus will be on providing for habitat for soldiers. The sources also informed that the Chinese soldiers have already started pitching in their special winter tents and the Indian side which has structures and similar tents in Siachen Glacier used some of these in the Eastern Ladakh sector but the requirement is for a large number of these tents.

The Army has been looking at both European and Indian markets for such tents as the focus will be to procure them before the extreme cold weather sets in.

Government’s support to the Indian Army:

Prime Minister Modi’s government has given financial powers of Rs. 500 crore per procurement to the defence forces in order to address any types of shortages of ammunition, weapons, and habitat.

The Indian Army has also been planning on buying Excalibur Ammunition for its M-77 Ultra-light howitzers and several other types of weaponry and ammunition from Russia and other global suppliers.