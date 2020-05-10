Indian Coronavirus vaccine: ICMR, Bharat Biotech tie up to develop a fully indigenous COVID vaccine

Indian Coronavirus vaccine: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited to develop India’s first fully indigenous coronavirus vaccine. Bharat Biotech is a Hyderabad-based leading Vaccine manufacturing company.

The Indian coronavirus vaccine will be developed using the virus strain, which has been isolated at ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The details of the virus strain have been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech.

The ICMR tweeted a press release confirming the same. The statement read that ICMR-NIV will continue to provide all the required support to BBIL for vaccine development.

The work on developing the fully indigenous coronavrius vaccine has been initiated by the two partner entities. Both ICMR and Bharat Biotech will seek fast-track approvals to speeden up the process of vaccine development and subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the vaccine.

The two medical bodies have not revealed any other information regarding the same.

How many coronavirus vaccines are being developed?

Around 100 candidate vaccines are in different stages of development across the world. The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has begun the clinical trials of its candidate vaccine. The first two volunteers were injected with the vaccine on April 23, 2020.

Recently, Germany also approved its first clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine on human volunteers. The potential coronavirus vaccine has been developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.

The United States has also begun the clinical trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine called mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid). The first phase of the trial was initiated at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute (KPWHRI). The trial, being conducted over 45 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years, is expected to take around 6 weeks.

China has also begun the clinical trials of a potential candidate. China is conducting a clinical trial on 108 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60 years in two different medical facilities in Wuhan. The trial is, however, is expected to take time and is only expected to be completed by December.

Israel also made breakthrough development recently towards the development of a vaccine candidate by successfully managing to isolate a coronavirus antibody. The "monoclonal neutralising antibody" can reportedly neutralise the COVID-19 virus inside the carriers' bodies.

