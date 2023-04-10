Original 1961 Bell finally retrieved to INS Vikrant by Retired Navy Officer SN Ghormade

INS Vikrant, India’s first-ever developed aircraft carrier had a unique bell placed on it in the year 1961. This traditional bell has now been handed over to the current aircraft carrier which is of the same name as INS Vikrant.

This has been given back last month by the Retired Vice Admiral Satishkumar Namdeo Ghormade. The warship will unveil the bell at the Vikrant carrier to generate future and current officers along with sailors so that they get inspired through its incredible history.

INS Vikrant Bell

INS Vikrant Bell, for the first time, was allocated on the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier named INS Vikrant in 1961. That was after India’s takeover of a British Aircraft Carrier then called ‘HMS Hercules’.

The name was changed by the Indian Navy. The bell had been there on the original ‘INS Vikrant’ for almost 36 years. Recently retired Vice Admiral SN Ghormade decided to give the bell on March 22, 2023.

He planned this in order to motivate India’s young generations about the incredible history of their warship and the whole Indian Navy. The first INS Vikrant carrier was deactivated in 1997 and at that time the bell was removed and was transferred to the residence of the designated Indian Navy Vice Chief 5 at Motilal Nehru Marg.

Purpose of Traditional Bells

The officials of the Indian Navy are of the belief that these traditional bells play a significant role on a warship. This particular bell of INS Vikrant has been associated with the historical Navy. This is because the bell was placed on the warship during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 when it played a key role in imposing the naval blockade of East Pakistan.

Moreover, the warship remained active during the wars fought between India and Pakistan. It was positioned at major locations to improve and control the security of the nation. The latest Indian-made INS Vikrant was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi on September 2, 2022.

Historical Aircraft Carriers of India

INS Vikrant, a 19,500-tonne carrier was the first-ever vehicle built in India and gained popularity for many years after its creation. It played a vital role in the 1971 war by wrecking the enemy.

It was designed with avant-garde mechanisms and is regarded as the largest ship ever made in the entire history of maritime trade and warships across India.

Aircraft carriers are extremely useful as they are secured, effective and hold the capacity to carry powerful weapons. Launched in 1945, INS Vikrant was initially bought from Britain. In 1984, it re-emerged as a new carrier which inspired INS Vikramaditya.

New INS Vikrant

The newly built Indigenous INS Vikrant was manufactured on a special order by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2022. In the Sanskrit language, Vikrant is referred to as the one that is courageous and bold.

Its construction is completely done by Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala. In addition to this, this latest model Vikrant is a tribute to the traditional and the nation's first-of-its-kind carrier INS Vikrant. Vidyadhar Harke is the captain of the new INS Vikrant.

