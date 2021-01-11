Indian Railways increases max speed along Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal Sections

In its landmark achievement, the Railway ministry has drastically increased the maximum speed to 130 km per hour for 1,280 km length. The enhancement has been done out of 1,612 km in Golden Quadrilateral- Golden Diagonal route.

As per the press release by the Ministry of Railways, the mentioned route covers the whole GQ-GD route over South Central Railway, except the Duvvada-Vijayawada section, where up-gradation work is in progress.

The press release also informed that the India Railways utilized the opportunity of the lockdown which led to the low train movement in 2020, for completing all the important infrastructure up-gradation works.

How Railways managed to achieve enhanced speed limits?

The enhanced speed limits by the Indian Railways were achieved because of the planned and systematic strengthening of the track as well as its infrastructure by removing the bottlenecks on these sections at a fast pace.

This included the laying of 260 meters long welded rail panels, heavier rails, and improvement of gradients and curves among others.

Based on the improvements done, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation- RDSO also conducted Oscillation trials through the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run, which consists of instrumented coaches of all classes at the speed of 130 km during July and October 2020.

During this check, other areas such as traction distribution equipment, signaling aspect, coach fitness, and locomotives were also recorded and checked.

Key Highlights:

• The maximum speed limits have already been enhanced in the High-Density Network between Secunderabad- Kazipet to 130 kmph.

• Including up and downs lines in these sections, a total of 2,824 km has now been fit to run at a speed of 130 kmph.

• This will be covering the entire GD-GQ route over South Central Railway, leaving only the Vijayawada-Duvvada section, where the signaling up-gradation work has been going on.

South Central Railway Zone receives sanction for expansion:

Reportedly, the South Central Railway- SCR Zone has also received the sanction for the increase of the max speed limits to 130 km per hour along the mentioned routes-

• Golden Diagonal route- 744 route kms, Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur- 510 Rkm, Ballarshah to Kazipet- 234 Rkm.

• Golden Quadrilateral route (Mumbai-Chennai section)- 536 km, Gooty to wadi- 255 Rkm, Renigunta to Gooty281 rkm.