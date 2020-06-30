India’s first human space mission ‘Gaganyaan’ will not be affected by COVID-19 pandemic: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on June 29 stated that the launch of India’s first human space mission ‘Gaganyaan’ will not be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations have been carrying on in the right direction.

The minister also elaborated about the cabinet’s decision to encourage private participation in ISRO activities. He added that the regulatory body ‘IN-SPACe’ will provide a level playing field to private players and encourage their participation.

During the briefing, he assured that the launch of ‘Gaganyaan’ will take place as planned before the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence in 2022.

Launch of Gaganyaan as planned:

While talking about the Gaganyaan mission, the union minister mentioned that even though the training of four Indian astronauts in Russia had been halted because of COVID-19, yet the scientific team and ISRO Chairman are of the opinion that there had been kept cushion both in the training programme and the launch deadline.

Currently, the training of the astronauts has been resumed and the launch is scheduled to take place as planned by the government.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also briefed about the achievements of the Department of Space and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over the last one year as well as some of the important missions planned for the future.

Private Players in ISRO activities:

The minister elaborated on the role of private participation in ISRO and explained that the decision will enhance the resources and capacity of our space missions. The increased participation of private players will discourage the brain drain of talented space scientists who move out of India in search of a big break.

About Chandrayaan-3 Lunar mission:

Dr. Jitendra Singh clarified that presently, it is planned for the launch in 2021. This lunar mission will involve rover, a lander, and a propulsion system to carry the modules to move but it will not have orbiter as the previous orbiter is completely operational.