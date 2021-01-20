India-Singapore 5th Defence Ministers Dialogue held virtually

The fifth India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue was held virtually on January 20, 2021 between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Dr. Ng Eng Hen. The two leaders reaffirmed the bilateral ties between the two nations in this sector during the dialogue.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of the ongoing defence cooperation engagements between the two countries despite limitations imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Defence Minister tweeted saying that he had a productive meeting with Singapore’s Defence Minister and that India is fortunate to a have defence partner like Singapore. He added that the interaction will benefit both countries on many bilateral issues that are being pursued to further strengthen our special relationship.

Had a productive meeting with Singapore’s Defence Minster, Dr. Ng Eng Hen. India is fortunate to a have defence partner like Singapore.

Today’s interaction will benefit both countries on many bilateral issues that are being pursued to further strengthen our special relationship. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 20, 2021

India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue: Key Highlights

• During the virtual interaction, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his compliments to his Singaporean counterpart on the effectiveness of the pandemic mitigation measures implemented in the nation and the contribution of the Singapore Armed Forces in restricting the spread of COVID-19.

• The Defence Minister also highlighted the role of the Indian Armed Forces in combating COVID-19 and various missions undertaken to assist in the repatriation of Indians stranded overseas.

• Singaporean Defence Minister Dr. Ng Eng Hen reciprocated the compliments and exchanged views on the role of the Armed Forces in the whole of government's approach towards control of the pandemic.

• The two ministers also expressed satisfaction at the growing defence ties between the two countries.

• They also reviewed the progress of various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives being pursued between the two nations over the last year and expressed commitment to further boost the scale of engagements between the Armed Forces as well as in areas such as industry and defence technology.

• The two ministers further discussed new areas of potential cooperation and articulated their vision in this direction.

Besides this, the ministers witnessed the signing of the Implementing Agreement on Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy.