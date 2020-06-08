International Parliamentary Alliance: Lawmakers from 8 countries form alliance against China
The alliance believes that China under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party represents a global challenge.
Senior lawmakers from eight countries including the US and UK have come together to form a new International Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). The alliance aims to counter China’s growing threat to global trade, human rights and security.
The International Parliamentary Alliance to counter China is the first-of-its-kind. It includes 18 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Europe, the UK, the United States and few other nations. The lawmakers aim to push for tough positioning against China's communist party regime, especially its handling of COVID-19 pandemic and its moves in Hond Kong.
Today we launch #IPAC#standtogether pic.twitter.com/bt19tb3bVB— Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (@ipacglobal) June 4, 2020
Inter-Parliamentary Alliance includes MPs from the following eight nations:
The United States
Europe
The United Kingdom
Japan
Australia
Canada
Norway
Sweden
IPAC Members
The IPAC includes two US Senators- Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez, who were the ones who had introduced a bill in 2019 calling for sanctions against China over its oppression against the Uyghur Muslims. A revised version of the bill was passed this year by the US Senate and House of Representatives and is awaiting the assent of US President Donald Trump.
Announcing the formation of the alliance, US senator Marco Rubio said in a video message that China under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party represents a global challenge.
Following are the other members of IPAC:
Miriam Lexmann MEP- European Parliament
Reinhard Butikofer -European Parliament
Michael Brand- Germany
Margarete Bause- Germany
Baroness Helena Kennedy- UK
Sir Iain Duncan-Smith - UK
Shiori Yamao- Japan
Gen Nakatani- Japan
Elisabet Lann- Sweden
Fredrik Malm - Sweden
Irwin Cotier- Canada
Garnett Genuis- Canada
John McKay - Canada
Kimberly Kitching- Australia
Andrew Hastie- Australia
Pleased to be Canadian Co-Chair w/ @GarnettGenuis @JohnMcKayLib of the International Parliamentary Alliance on China, along w/ partners in Australia, EU, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, UK, US. The time has come for democratic legislatures to unite in defending our shared values— Irwin Cotler (@IrwinCotler) June 4, 2020
IPAC- What is it?
IPAC is an international cross-party alliance of lawmakers who have agreed to work together, towards reform on how democratic countries approach China.
The IPAC alliance believes that China’s economic rise is systematically putting the global, rules-based order under severe pressure.
Focus
The alliance supports a free, open, and rules-based international order that supports human dignity is created and maintained through intention. The alliance aims to boost deeper collaborations between like-minded parliamentarians.