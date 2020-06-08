International Parliamentary Alliance: Lawmakers from 8 countries form alliance against China

Senior lawmakers from eight countries including the US and UK have come together to form a new International Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). The alliance aims to counter China’s growing threat to global trade, human rights and security.

The International Parliamentary Alliance to counter China is the first-of-its-kind. It includes 18 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Europe, the UK, the United States and few other nations. The lawmakers aim to push for tough positioning against China's communist party regime, especially its handling of COVID-19 pandemic and its moves in Hond Kong.

Inter-Parliamentary Alliance includes MPs from the following eight nations:

The United States

Europe

The United Kingdom

Japan

Australia

Canada

Norway

Sweden

IPAC Members

The IPAC includes two US Senators- Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez, who were the ones who had introduced a bill in 2019 calling for sanctions against China over its oppression against the Uyghur Muslims. A revised version of the bill was passed this year by the US Senate and House of Representatives and is awaiting the assent of US President Donald Trump.

Announcing the formation of the alliance, US senator Marco Rubio said in a video message that China under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party represents a global challenge.

Following are the other members of IPAC:

Miriam Lexmann MEP- European Parliament

Reinhard Butikofer -European Parliament

Michael Brand- Germany

Margarete Bause- Germany

Baroness Helena Kennedy- UK

Sir Iain Duncan-Smith - UK

Shiori Yamao- Japan

Gen Nakatani- Japan

Elisabet Lann- Sweden

Fredrik Malm - Sweden

Irwin Cotier- Canada

Garnett Genuis- Canada

John McKay - Canada

Kimberly Kitching- Australia

Andrew Hastie- Australia

Pleased to be Canadian Co-Chair w/ @GarnettGenuis @JohnMcKayLib of the International Parliamentary Alliance on China, along w/ partners in Australia, EU, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, UK, US. The time has come for democratic legislatures to unite in defending our shared values — Irwin Cotler (@IrwinCotler) June 4, 2020

IPAC- What is it?

IPAC is an international cross-party alliance of lawmakers who have agreed to work together, towards reform on how democratic countries approach China.

The IPAC alliance believes that China’s economic rise is systematically putting the global, rules-based order under severe pressure.

Focus

The alliance supports a free, open, and rules-based international order that supports human dignity is created and maintained through intention. The alliance aims to boost deeper collaborations between like-minded parliamentarians.