International Astronomy Day 2022: Meteor Showers, eclipses- Check 5 major astronomical events of 2022

Astronomy Day 2022: International Astronomy Day is observed on May 7 to make people aware of one of the greatest natural sciences that exist in the world- Astronomy. The International Astronomy Day 2022 gives an opportunity for people to look beyond the night sky full of stars. The unanswered mysteries that are floating in outer space give us a sense of amazement and astonishment.

International Astronomy Day 2022 also evokes the thought that as human beings we belong to something greater than ourselves and how our curiosity leads to unraveling the mysteries of the vast universe. International Astronomy Day is celebrated twice a year to observe the events occurring in the space. The first observance of Astronomy Day falls near the first quarter moon of the spring season and another one is in Fall.

On the International Astronomy Day 2022, learn more about the essence of the day and some of the major astronomical events that are to take place in 2022.

International Astronomy Day is an event we celebrate twice a year. Spring's day to celebrate astronomy will be tomorrow. Learn what you can see in the sky on May 7, and find resources. 🌌🔭



Find out more about International Astronomy Day: https://t.co/VVLeEXklXW pic.twitter.com/V35lbrxLAi — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) May 6, 2022

International Astronomy Day 2022

The International Astronomy Day was first observed in 1973 by Doug Berger. The President of the Astronomical Association of Northern Carolina at the time. The timeline of International Astronomy Day goes back to 2800 BC. It starts with the famous structure Stonehedge and ends with the Hubble Telescope which was invented in 1990.

The aim of the International Astronomy Day is to increase the general public’s interest in the vast field of astronomy. Notably, the first-ever telescope was patented in 1608.

International Astronomy Day 2022: How to celebrate?

International Astronomy Day can be celebrated with activities that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Visits to planetariums and museums are also a great way to celebrate International Astronomy Day 2022.

International Astronomy Day: 5 major astronomical events of 2022

1. First Meteor Shower of 2022

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaked on the night of January 3 and the early morning of January 4, 2022. The new year shower generated brighter-than-average shooting stars with 25 to 100 visible meteors per hour.

2. Planet Parade of four planets after 1000 years

Four planets- Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars, in rare and unique astronomical events aligned in a straight line after 1,000 years during the last week of April 2022. The unique planet alignment is also popularly known as the ‘Planet Parade’.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to align in straight line after 1,000 years- Where and How to watch celestial event?

3. Partial Solar Eclipse in 2022

The first Solar Eclipse of 2022 which occurred on April 30 was visible from a limited part of the world. It was also the partial solar eclipse. In 2022, the skygazers will be treated with two partial solar eclipses.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time and How to watch the first Solar Eclipse of 2022?

4. Total Lunar Eclipse in 2022

On May 15, this years first total Lunar eclipse will take place. The first flower moon will enter the Earth’s shadow and will cause the total lunar eclipse which will be visible in various parts of the country. However, the event will not be visible in India.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Total Lunar Eclipse on May 15; Where and How to watch first lunar eclipse of 2022?

5. Five or Six planets align in June 2022

The unaided eye, between June 18 and June 27, will be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and possibly Uranus in an alignment. Between June 18 and June 27, 2022, the moon will travel close to each of these worlds.