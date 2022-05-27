International Booker Prize 2022: ‘Tomb of Sand’ by Geetanjali Shree becomes first Hindi Novel to win Booker Prize

International Booker Prize 2022 Winner: Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize. The translated Hindi novel has become the first book written in an Indian language to win the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize. ‘Tomb of Sand’ which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell.

After winning the International Booker Prize 2022, author Geetanjali Shree in her acceptance speech said, “I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I’m delighted, amazed, humbled, and honoured.”

‘Tomb of Sand’ by Geetanjali Shree, the winner of the International Booker Prize 2022, was among the 13 long-listed novels, which were translated into English from 11 languages and originated from 12 countries across four continents. Geetanjali will be awarded GBP 50,000, which will be split evenly between the author and the translator.

‘Tomb of Sand’ by Geetanjali Shree: Winner of International Booker Prize 2022

‘Tomb of Sand’ or in Hindi known as ‘Ret Samadhi’ narrates the story of an 80-years old woman who experiences a deep depression after the death of her husband. Eventually, she overcomes the depression and decides to visit Pakistan to finally confront the past that she had left behind during partition.

International Booker Prize 2022: Hindi novel wins Booker Prize

‘Tomb of Sand’ became the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize 2022. The novel claimed the title despite not having been reviewed by any major British newspaper. It is the first time that an Indian language won International Booker Prize and the first in Hindi to even secure a nomination.

The Chair of the judges of 2022 International Booker describes ‘Tomb of Sand’ as an ‘extraordinarily exuberant and incredibly playful book’, even though it deals with the topics such as bereavement and India’s partition from Pakistan.

Who is Geetanjali Shree? Author of ‘Tomb of Sand’

Geetanjali Shree was born in UP’s Mainpuri and is presently based in Delhi. She has authored three novels and several collections of short stories, many of which have been translated into French, English, Serbian, German and Korean.

While reacting to the nomination for International Booker Prize, the author said that writing is its own reward. But getting recognition as special as Booker is a wonderful bonus.

Geetanjali Shree’s 2000 Novel ‘Mai’ was also shortlisted for the Crossword Book Award 2001. She is also a recipient of the Indu Sharma Katha Samman Award and has been a fellow of the Ministry of Culture, India and Japan Foundation.

International Booker Prize

It is an international literary award which is hosted in the United Kingdom. The introduction of the International Prize to complement the Man Booker Prize was announced in June 2004. Since 2016, International Booker Prize has been given annually to a single book translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. The prize is shared equally between the author and the translator.