International Day for Achievers 2022: Date, History, Significance, Why is it Celebrated?

International Day for Achievers 2022: The International Day for Achievers is observed every year on March 24 to celebrate achievers and their strong sense of purpose and confidence. The achievers are those who make goals and do all it takes to reach the set goals.

Achievers can belong to any field be it arts, science, sports, education, health or social work. The International Day for Achievers 2022 aims to encourage everyone to become an achiever, someone who is persistent till they achieve their goals and dreams.

Who is an achiever?

An achiever is someone who is successful in accomplishing their set goals. Achievement does not necessarily relate to earning more money or fame, it can mean different things for different people. Achievement can be as simple as getting the confidence to speak in public, climbing a summit, learning a new skill or language, writing a book, launching a dream project or business, learning a particular art, reaching health goals or any other achievement.

Why is International Day for Achievers celebrated?

The International Day for Achievers aims to encourage each person to become an achiever by striving hard in their chosen field or activity. The day celebrates purpose-driven people with healthy ambition, willpower and a clear vision and discipline.

The day focusses on highlighting the determination, confidence and adaptability of the achievers that sets them apart from other people. The day highlights the importance of setting goals and trying to reach them. Anyone can be an achiever if they try hard enough.

International Day for Achievers Significance

The International Day for Achievers honours all those who have enhanced the life of others through their efforts and made an impact in making the world a better place. There is nothing better than an achievement where other people are also benefitted.

How is International Day for Achievers observed?

The International Day for Achievers is observed across the world in various ways. Some schools around the world award students who have made exemplary achievements in their field of study on this day. Employers also recognize employees who have made outstanding achievements.

How can people participate in celebrating the International Day for Achievers?

All people can observe the International Day for Achievers by first setting goals that they want to along with a timeline. People can also celebrate past achievements and encourage others to share as well on public platforms. People can share their achievements and goal on social media with the hashtag #InternationalDayForAchievers.

This day is important as several people face a hard time in achieving their goals and may need a slight nudge or strong motivation. Each person carries within them the power to achieve whatever they want to, they just have to be reminded of it sometimes.

Top 5 Traits of High Achievers

-Having a clear vision of the goal

-Being highly disciplined and adaptable

-Always open to learn something new

-Being determined, patient and persistent

-Having hope and a never giving up attitude