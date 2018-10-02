International Day of Non-Violence observed globally

2 October: International Day of Non-Violence The International Day of Non-Violence was observed across the world on October 2, 2018, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of Indian independence movement and pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence.

The day is commemorated every year to disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness. The UN resolution, which established the commemoration, reaffirms that the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence and the desire to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence. Introducing the resolution in the General Assembly on behalf of 140 co-sponsors, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Anand Sharma had said that the wide and diverse sponsorship of the resolution was a reflection of the universal respect for Mahatma Gandhi and of the enduring relevance of his philosophy.

What do we mean by Non violence? The principle of non-violence, which is also known as non-violent resistance, rejects the use of physical violence in order to achieve social or political change.

This form of social struggle has been adopted by mass populations all over the world in campaigns for social justice and social change.

Professor Gene Sharp, a leading scholar on non-violent resistance, defines non-violent action as a technique by which people who reject passivity and submission and who see struggle as essential, can wage their conflict without violence.

According to Sharp, non-violent action is not an attempt to avoid or ignore conflict. It is one response to the problem of how to act effectively in politics, especially how to wield powers effectively.

The power and success of non-violence is determined through the cooperation of the populace.

Three main kinds of non-violence action include: - protest and persuasion, including marches and vigils; - non-cooperation - non-violent intervention, such as blockades and occupations. Background Mahatma Gandhi, who helped lead India gain independence, has been the inspiration for non-violent movements for civil rights and social change across the world.

Throughout his life, Gandhi remained committed to his belief in non-violence even under oppressive conditions and in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.