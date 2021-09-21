International Day of Peace 2021: History, Significance, Theme and Reason for Observance

International Peace Day 2021: World Peace Day is observed every year on September 21 all over the world. As at the moment, as there are countries that are seeing continuous violence and destruction, knowing the relevance of Peace Day has become much more significant.

International Peace Day seeks to remind people of all nations and races to think about universal peace, therefore, making this day much more significant to understand the ideals of peace.

As the countries such as Afghanistan, which is seeing the worst form of violence, brutality against women, children, the International Peace Day will bring a different perspective and realization that the long-term violence brings nothing but despair and an uncertain future for many.

International Peace Day 2021 History

In 1981, the United Nations first named the third Tuesday of September as the International Day of Peace. This was also the day when the United Nations General Assembly held its opening sessions.

However, the day to celebrate International Peace Day was eventually changed to September 21 starting from 2002.

"Peace is not a naïve dream.

It’s a light in the darkness.

Guiding us to the only pathway to a better future for humanity."



-- @antonioguterres on Tuesday's #PeaceDay. https://t.co/FZQ2S7RXiV pic.twitter.com/Bp8kMUjUcp — United Nations (@UN) September 21, 2021

International Peace Day Theme 2021 The theme of World Peace Day 2021 is ‘Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World’. As per the United Nations, in 2021, as we heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think collectively and creatively about how to help everyone better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, inclusive, sustainable and healthier.

World Peace Day 2021 Significance

On International Peace Day, the world comes together to realize that how pointless is violence which only destroys the countries and their future generations.

The world has also seen the scenarios it has witnessed the power of world peace and what it can achieve if desired. Bringing peace through talks, discussions, understanding is possible, even at the diplomatic level, however, it is upon us to work on it.

International Day of Peace: Reason for Observance

On International Peace Day, the aim is to observe a ceasefire for 24 hours in all the areas across all the countries where the fighting and violence has been going on.

World Peace Day works to promote the idea of ending violence and destruction. The day recognizes the value of human life, its potential, and what it can do if not faced with continuous danger to sustain a living in an equitable and just society.