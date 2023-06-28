IPS अजय भटनागर बने CBI के स्पेशल डायरेक्टर, जानें क्या है स्पेशल डायरेक्टर के नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया
आईपीएस अधिकारी अजय भटनागर को सीबीआई का विशेष निदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है. अजय भटनागर, झारखंड कैडर के 1989 बैच के भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (आईपीएस) के अधिकारी है. वह वर्तमान में केन्द्रीय जाँच एजेंसी में अतिरिक्त निदेशक के रूप में कार्य कर रहे है.
आईपीएस अधिकारी अजय भटनागर को सीबीआई का विशेष निदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है. उनके नियुक्ति की पुष्टि कार्मिक मंत्रालय के एक आदेश के अनुसार की गयी है. सीबीआई में संयुक्त निदेशक अनुराग अब एजेंसी में अतिरिक्त निदेशक होंगे.
गुजरात कैडर के 1994 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी मनोज शशिधर को भी तीन साल की अवधि के लिए सीबीआई में अतिरिक्त निदेशक के पद पर नियुक्त किया गया है. वह फिलहाल जांच एजेंसी में संयुक्त निदेशक हैं.
Ajay Bhatnagar, IPS appointed as Special Director, CBI.
IPS officers Manoj Sashidhar and Anurag appointed as Additional Directors, CBI. pic.twitter.com/G3dMSsclJr— Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) June 28, 2023
कौन है अजय भटनागर:
अजय भटनागर, झारखंड कैडर के 1989 बैच के भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (आईपीएस) के अधिकारी है. वह वर्तमान में केन्द्रीय जाँच एजेंसी में अतिरिक्त निदेशक के रूप में कार्य कर रहे है. उनकी नियुक्ति 20 नवंबर, 2024 तक अर्थात उनके रिटायरमेंट तक की गयी है.
अनुराग बने अतिरिक्त निदेशक:
सीबीआई में संयुक्त निदेशक के पद पर कार्यरत अनुराग को अब अतिरिक्त निदेशक के रूप में नियुक्त कर दिया गया है. उनकी नियुक्ति इस पद पर 24 जुलाई, 2023 तक की गयी है. यानी उनका सात साल का कार्यकाल भी पूरा होगा.
शरद अग्रवाल को मिला सेवा विस्तार:
सीबीआई में संयुक्त निदेशक के पद पर कार्यरत शरद अग्रवाल को उनके प्रतिनियुक्ति कार्यकाल में विस्तार दिया गया है. कैबिनेट की नियुक्ति समिति ने 31 मई, 2023 से आगे एक साल के विस्तार को मंजूरी दे दी है. अग्रवाल का कार्यकाल अब 1 जून, 2023 से 31 मई, 2024 तक कुल आठ साल तक जारी रहेगा.
कैसे होती है सीबीआई निदेशक की नियुक्ति:
वर्ष 2014 तक, सीबीआई निदेशक की नियुक्ति डीएसपीई अधिनियम, 1946 के आधार पर की जाती थी. वर्ष 2014 में, लोकपाल अधिनियम के तहत सीबीआई निदेशक की नियुक्ति के लिए एक समिति का गठन किया गया. जिसमें यह प्राविधान बनाया गया कि इसकी अध्यक्षता प्रधानमंत्री करेंगे.
सीबीआई के बारें में:
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) भारत की प्रमुख जांच एजेंसी है. इसकी स्थापना 1963 में संथानम समिति की सिफारिश पर भारत सरकार द्वारा की गई थी. सीबीआई वैधानिक संस्था नहीं है. इसका गठन दिल्ली विशेष पुलिस स्थापना अधिनियम 1946 के तहत किया गया था.
