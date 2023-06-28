IPS अजय भटनागर बने CBI के स्पेशल डायरेक्टर, जानें क्या है स्पेशल डायरेक्टर के नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया

Ajay Bhatnagar, IPS appointed as Special Director, CBI. IPS officers Manoj Sashidhar and Anurag appointed as Additional Directors, CBI. pic.twitter.com/G3dMSsclJr

