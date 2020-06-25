Iran to set up permanent military base in Indian Ocean

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021. This was announced by IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

The Navy Commander informed that the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has given the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps the task of setting up a permanent base in the waters far away from the country.

Why is Iran setting up a permanent base in Indian Ocean?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps plans to set up the permanent base in the Indian Ocean to expand its presence in the international waters.

The IRGC Navy Commander stated that the decision to set up the base was taken due to repeated harassment faced by Iranian fishermen at the hands of pirates and foreign vessels in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman. The Commander warned that the IRGC will no longer allow such encroachments in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy has so far dispatched two naval flotillas to the Indian Ocean.

Who are Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, which was founded on April 22, 1979 after the Iranian Revolution on the order of Iran’s first Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. While the Iranian Army defends the Iranian borders and maintains internal order, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard has to defend the nation’s Islamic republic political system and prevent foreign interference and coups by the military.

US designated IRGC as terrorist organisation

The US President Donald Trump had on April 8, 2019 designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. The move aimed to end Iran’s support for terrorist plots and militant activities in the Middle East.

The US killed top IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike on January 3, 2020. Qasem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds force, the foreign branch of the Revolutionary Guards, was according to the US plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.

The precision drone strike was ordered by US President Donald Trump to eliminate Soleimani, who according to the US was plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats and military personnel. Soleimani was internationally known as a hardliner and a dominant force in Iran and was listed as a terrorist by the European Union and the United States. The Quds Force itself is listed as a terrorist organization by Canada, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United States.

