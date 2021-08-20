Ismail Sabri Yaakob becomes Malaysia’s new Prime Minister

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on August 21, 2021, was appointed as the new Prime Minister by Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Ismail will be sworn-in on August 21, 2021, as Malaysia’s third Prime Minister in three years. He received the support of 114 out of 222 members of Parliament, which is more than the 111 required for a simple majority, the Palace said.

Ismail will be taking charge as PM during a time when Malaysia, despite a lockdown since June 2021 and a seven-month state of emergency, has been reporting double the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 infections. The former PM Muhyiddin government has been widely criticized for the way of handling Malaysia’s worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Ismail will be succeeded Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned after he lost the majority in the lower house of the Parliament due to fighting in his coalition. Ismail was Deputy Prime Minister under Muhyiddin. His appointment as PM means the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), Malaysia’s longest-governing political party, will reclaim its reign after it lost in the 2018 elections.

The UMNO has been the governing political party in Malaysia since its independence from Britain in 1957.

Who is Ismail Sabri Yaakob?

•Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a Malaysian politician who will be sworn in as the country’s 9th Prime Minister on August 21, 2021.

•Prior to this, Ismail has served as the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister under the former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

•Ismail is also Vice-President and member of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO).

•Ismail was elected to Parliament in the 2004 election. He has been Youth and Sports Minister (2008-2009), Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister (2009-2013), Agriculture Minister (2013-2015), Rural Development Minister (2015-2018), Defence Minister (2020-2021), and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister (2021).

•Ismail has also been serving as the Deputy President of UMNO since 2018.