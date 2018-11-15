The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 14, 2018 successfully launched communication satellite GSAT-29 aboard its heavy-lift Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV MkIII-D2).



The launch took place at 05.08 hours from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The countdown for the launch had begun at 2.50 pm on November 13. The GSLV Mark-III rocket weighs around 640 ton and has a height of 43.4 metres.



Key Highlights

• The launch vehicle injected India’s second high-throughput communication satellite GSAT-29 into its planned geostationary transfer orbit just over 17 minutes into its flight.



• After injection, ISRO’s Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed the control of the 3,423 kg satellite.



• In the coming days, three orbit raising manoeuvers will be executed to position the satellite in the Geostationary Orbit at its designated location, at an estimated height of 36,000 km from the earth.



• Two massive boosters with solid propellant constitute the first stage, the core with liquid propellant form the second stage and the cryogenic engine completes the final stage.



• GSAT-29 is a multiband, multi-beam communication satellite, intended to serve as test bed for several new and critical technologies. The mission life of the satellite is over ten years.



• It carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders, which are intended to cater to the communication requirements of users, including those in remote areas.



• The satellite will mainly aim to increase hi-speed communication facilities in the northeast, Jammu & Kashmir and other far-flung areas of the nation.



• The satellite also carries few other systems such as Q/V-band communication payload, for experimenting with the evolving technologies in satellite science.



• It also carries a Geo High Resolution Camera, which will carry out high resolution imaging and an Optical Communication Payload, which will demonstrate data transmission at a very high rate through optical communication link.