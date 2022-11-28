ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying 9 satellites, 8 nanosatellites in orbits

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed the earth observation satellite EOS-06 and 8 nanosatellites in the multi-orbits on November 26, 2022. ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off from the first launch pad at Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 am in a two-hour multi-orbit launch mission. The primary payload onboard PSLV-C54 was EOS-06. The 117kg earth observation satellite was built by UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO while the nanosatellites included India’s first privately built earth observation satellite Anand.

PSLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission is accomplished. The remaining satellites have all been injected into their intended orbits. pic.twitter.com/5rFSRFzwWz — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2022

ISRO launches Rocket: Key Highlights

1. Around 17.17 minutes after lift-off, the rocket’s fourth stage injected EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) into a 742.7km orbit.

2.EOS-06 is a third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as the application areas.

3. The payloads in the satellite include an ocean color monitor, sea surface temperature monitor, Ku-band scatterometer, and Argos.

4. After placing EOS-06 in the orbit, PSLV-C54 traveled around the Earth in less than an hour and placed eight nanosatellites in their orbits.

5. The nanosatellites included two Thybolt satellites, communication payloads made by Dhruva Space to enable rapid technology demonstration, and constellation development for multiple users.

6. It was followed by INS-2B satellite (India-Bhutan Sat) which was injected into a 528.8km altitude.

7. The ISRO nanosatellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B) has two payloads including NanoMx, a multispectral optical imaging payload developed by Space Applications Center.

About Anand Nanosatellite

The rocket has also placed the Anand nanosatellite in a low earth orbit. It was built by Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel.

It is a technology demonstrator to demonstrate the capabilities and the commercial applications of miniaturized earth-observation cameras for earth observation using a microsatellite.

Four nanosatellites from US firm Spaceflight would also be injected into the orbit. They were a technology demonstrator for the Internet of Things as payload. The latest mission was PSLV’s 56th flight and 24th flight of the PSLV-XL version with six XL boosters.

