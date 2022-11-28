5G Services: Gujarat becomes first state to get Jio 5G Services in all districts

5G Services in Gujarat: Jio announced on November 25, 2022, that it has rolled out its True 5G network in every headquarters of Gujarat’s 33 districts, making it the first state in India to get 100 percent coverage of 5G Services in the state.

As a model state, Jio informed that it will also launch a series of True 5 G-powered initiatives across health, education, agriculture, industry 4.0, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors in Gujarat and then later extend it across the country.

As per the Telecomm Firm, Gujarat also holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s ‘Janmabhoomi’, and further added that this strategic announcement was a dedication to Gujarat and its people.

5G in Gujarat Schools and other Key Sectors

2. The rollout in Gujarat will happen with an initiative called ‘Education for All’, in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to digitize 100 schools in the state.

3. As a part of the Education for All initiative, the company aims at empowering millions of students across India and offering a digital journey of empowerment through quality education.

4. With this initiative, the firm said that it will connect schools with its JioTrue5G connectivity, Advanced Content Platform, Teacher and Student Collaboration Platform, and School Management Platform.

5G Services in India

The telecom company Jio emphasized that it has the largest and the best mix of fifth-generation mobile system (5G) Spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

As per the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash Ambani, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in the largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India.

