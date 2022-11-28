Telangana to get India’s first Integrated Rocket Facility by Skyroot Aerospace

Rocket Testing Facility: Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao expressed happiness while announcing that India’s first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility, by Skyroot Aerospace facility will be based in Telangana.

As per the state minister, he promised the startup’s co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka complete support for establishing the facility to design, manufacture and test rockets in Telangana.

He was participating as a Guest of Honour at a programme organized at T-Hub to celebrate Skyroot Aerospace’s successful launch of Vikram-S Rocket. Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup, incubated at T-Hub and supported by TWorks launched the country’s first private rocket on November 18, 2022.

Telangana Minister congratulates Skyroot Aerospace

While congratulating the teams which endured hardships, K.T. Rama Rao expressed pride and happiness that a space tech company from Hyderabad broke all the barriers.

He said that only a few companies across the world aced rocket science and achieved success in the first go.

K.T. Rama Rao also said that he would be thrilled to see Hyderabad as a Spacetech Capital of India and recalled that the Telangana government already launched a Space Tech Policy.

Launch of India’s first private rocket

Vikram-S, India’s first privately-developed rocket lifted off on November 18, 2022, and made history by becoming the country’s first private rocket to be launched into space.

It was developed by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, the 6-meter tall vehicle hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kms and then splashed into the Bay of Bengal about five minutes after the launch.

India’s presence in Global Space Agency

The Global Space Economy is valued at just over $450 billion, out of which India’s share is roughly about 2 percent. The method of increasing India’s contribution to the global space output lies with the private sector.

In 2021, Skyroot formally signed up with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). By entering into an agreement with the Department of Space, it secured access to ISRO’s facilities and technical expertise as they went about developing their launch vehicles.

