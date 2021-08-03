ISRO to cooperate with Israeli, European Space agencies to higher orbit

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is in talks with the Israeli and European Space Agencies to enhance cooperation and identify the potential opportunities to work together.

K Sivan, Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman held virtual meetings with the Director-General of European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher and the Director-General of Israel Space Agency (ISA) Avi Blasberger.

Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, DOS Dr. K. Sivan had a meeting with the Director General of Israel Space Agency today.



More Details: https://t.co/Jc3LwlumL4 pic.twitter.com/Db9c7AbriF — ISRO (@isro) July 30, 2021

ISRO Chief's meeting with ISA:

K Sivan during the meeting with Blasberger of Israel Space Agency reviewed the progress of the ongoing activities between ISRO and ISA, including the cooperation in electric propulsion system for small satellites and GEO-LEO (Geosynchronous Earth Orbit-Low Earth Orbit) optical link.

As per the ISRO statement, they also discussed the potential opportunities that can be collaborated on in the future, including the launch of Israeli satellites in Indian launcher as well as commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel through an appropriate event in 2022.

Meeting between ISRO and European Space Agency:

K Sivan and Josef Aschbacher, during the virtual meeting, reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation activities in space science, earth observation, space situational awareness, satellite navigation, and human space flight.

I was pleased to meet Chairman Sivan for the first time today. I place @ESA's cooperation with @ISRO high on the ESA international agenda. #India's space portfolio is expanding thus many more cooperation opportunities between our agencies are on the horizon. — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) July 30, 2021

An arrangement between ISRO and ESA concerning the network and operations Cross-Support which will enable the use of the ground stations to support each other’s spacecraft missions was also signed recently.

They both also agreed to form thematic working groups which will discuss to identify the potential opportunities of working together to further enhance the cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the European Space Agency.